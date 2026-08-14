Albert Breer: DJ Moore Is Making the Bills More Dangerous

We are here in Orchard Park, New York.

You see brand new Highmark Stadium.

There behind me, my 18th training camp stop.

I've got 5 takeaways from the Buffalo Bills.

Takeaway number 1, DJ Moore has come as advertised.

You see the speed, the physicality, he can run the whole route tree.

He's got versatility to play all over the formation.

He's durable, and of course, he's got great ability after the catch, but more than just that, his presence here is going to allow them to do some interesting things with the other guys who can slot into roles.

That might make them even more dangerous.

That especially goes for Dalton Kincaid, who came back from the offseason physically stronger.

The hope is that will make him sturdier and keep him healthier, and you can see the difference he's made in the past with the Bills, with what the offense looks like with him in there versus without.

And then Khalil Shaqir is another guy who should really benefit from the looks he gets now.

The defenses will have to deal with both Moore and Kincaid.

Take away number 2, Joe Brady's aggressive.

Ethos has permeated the whole team here.

It's not to say that Sean McDermott was holding him back in any way, but he can really make the offense his own.

That aggressive ethos has also extended to the other side of the ball.

Jim Leonard comes in from Denver, and if you want to look at his background, aggressive defensive coaches that he learned under like Rex Ryan.

So you'd expect to see an attacking style on that side of the ball as well.

And as for how you sell the program, it's been a pretty easy.

Sell because of the relationship that Brady has with Josh Allen, that's allowed him to coach Allen hard, to be hard on Allen, which of course facilitates an ability for a head coach to be hard on whoever he wants.

I takeaway number 3, the defensive scheme certainly is bringing some changes, and that's particularly true along the defensive front.

They, of course, have been a 4 down front here forever.

They're going to a 3-4 in the base, more odd fronts.

It looks like Ed Oliver is going to be a really good fit for that.

And what they're going to be able to do with him on the front and maybe generating more one on ones.

It's going to be tougher to, to, to double team him out of an odd front.

Dion Walker, the 2nd-year nose tackle, looks really good, and TJ Sanders is a guy who may take a step forward.

They've been moving him around more.

He was primarily a 3 technique in the old scheme, and just looking at him athletically, he's gotten stronger this offseason.

Somebody who was a basketball player until midway through high school when he first picked.

Of Football.

The question with him has always been, can he get a little tougher?

Can he get a little nastier?

Coming back stronger has helped him give people hope here that that's going to happen.

Outside on the edge.

Bradley Chubb wouldn't be surprised if he's a team captain.

He's got experience in Leonard's scheme, and that's helping Gregory Rousseau on the other side.

So it'll be interesting to see what those two guys look like standing up on the edges.

Take away number 4, the secondary.

Should be improved, provided that Max Hairston, the former 1st round pick, can get healthy, should be out there next week and stay healthy.

Christian Benford will be opposite him, and Dee Alford's been a really nice pickup as a nickel.

At safety, Cole Bishop, the 2nd year guy out of Utah, tons of promise, and they're really excited about what he can do in the new defense.

The bigger question is who's going to be next to him.

Now, right now it looks like it's going to be CJ Gardner, Johnson, but DeMar Hamlin.

And Geno Stone are still in the mix for that job.

So that one's still up in the air a little bit.

And takeaway number 5, there aren't a lot of questions here about who's going to be playing where at this stage in camp.

You've got Austin Corbett versus Alec Anderson at left guard.

You got the question of who's going to be next to Terrell Bernard at linebacker.

Is it going to be Dorian Williams?

Or a nice young rookie and Caleb alarms or so that kind of tells you where the team's at in a really good spot coming off of a really upsetting end to last year and of course a lot of turnover within the organization.

I mean outside of those position battles, the big question here, who's going to be the punter.

Are they gonna keep a 4th tight end or a fullback?

Those are the sorts of things they're working through right now, so they feel pretty good about where they're at.

That's it for the first swing of my training camp trip.

We will be back at it early next week with more takeaways from training camp.

Appreciate you guys coming out for all of these.

We will see you guys then.