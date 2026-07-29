How the Cardinals Plan to Use Jeremiyah Love | Albert Breer's Top 5 Cardinals Camp Takeaways

First takeaway is the 2nd and 3rd and 4th year players are going to chart the course for this Cardinals team.

They play in a murderous division.

They have a brutal schedule this year.

Some of the guys were first-rounders, guys that look like they're ready to take a step forward.

Paris Johnson at left tackle, Walter Nolan and Darius Robinson on the defensive line.

Some of them were drafted a little bit later on.

They're gonna need a lot of those players to take a step forward if they're going to keep up with the 49ers, the Seahawks, and the Rams in the NFC West.

Takeaway number 2, the secondary.

Depth, looks like it's gonna be outstanding.

This could be the strength of the team.

We talked about the young guys taking a step forward.

Will Johnson, who could wind up being a number one corner, showing the ability to do that.

Max Melton and Denzel Burke.

Burke has the ability to move inside some flexibility there, but there, they have potentially Garrett Williams coming back off the Achilles and Sean Murphy Bunting's playing in there.

So lots of competition at corner, and then Budda.

Baker, now 30 years old, had an outstanding offseason.

He tweaked his training a little bit and looks like he's in for a top-end year.

So secondary again, probably the deepest, strongest spot in the roster.

And number 2, and this will be my 3rd takeaway, it's probably that running back spot.

They, of course, drafted Jeremiah Love 3rd overall.

High hopes for him, but maybe not right away.

They are going to pace him.

In his rookie year, and they don't want to put too much on his plate.

And so they brought in Tyler Algier from Atlanta.

They have James Connor, the consummate pro coming back.

Algier, of course, has experience in a situation like this with a really talented younger guy, having been with Bejon Robinson with the Falcons.

So, the three of those guys look like they're gonna be able to give the team a really good foundation.

In the run game, and I think we'll see more from Love as the year goes on.

Fourth takeaway, the offensive line is the biggest question.

And they need Paris Johnson again to go from good to great at left tackle.

There are signs that could happen.

Um, Yaldi Froholt has been a nice surprise at center.

Center is a really important piece.

Um, in Mike LaFleur's offense , they put a lot of the mental load on the center, and Froholtz has shown the ability to handle that.

A lot of questions on the right side of the line that they're going to have to answer over the next six weeks or so.

A lot of this is going to boil down to how well Jacoby Brissett plays a quarterback, clearly a bridge quarterback.

As they continue to look for their long-term answer here.

They've communicated to him, look, you've got the hard part.

You've learned a lot of different offenses in the NFL and with all the skilled talent around him, a few things fall into place on the offensive line.

It looks like Michael Thor is the basis of at least a pretty competent offense in his first year.