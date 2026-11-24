NFL Contenders vs. Pretenders: Who's for Real? | The Story with Rachel Nichols
Nov 24, 2026 · 9:53
On today’s episode of The Story, Rachel Nichols is joined by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr to discuss which NFL teams are real contenders and which ones still have something to prove. Plus, which teams could surprise us as we get closer to the playoffs?
Transcript
We're past the halfway point in the NFL season , so which teams are legitimate contenders and which ones might not be as good as their record suggests?
Hi, I'm Rachel Nichols.
Welcome to the story.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr joins me today to break down which teams he believes in, which ones he's not buying, and who could surprise us as we get closer to the playoffs.
Welcome, Connor.
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