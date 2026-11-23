Is Paul George Making the Celtics Better Than Jaylen Brown Did?
Nov 23, 2026 · 12:54
On today’s episode of The Story, Rachel Nichols and senior writer Chris Mannix examine whether Karl-Anthony Towns is playing his way into a massive payday in New York while the Knicks manage second-apron constraints. They also dive into Paul George’s early fit with the Celtics, why a longer preseason could curb knee and soft-tissue injuries, and why the NBA’s anti-tanking measures could end up hurting struggling rebuilding teams.
Transcript
Hey, welcome to the story.
I'm Rachel Nichols, and we're just over a month into the NBA season.
Players are injured already, of course, superstars outpacing expectations.
The tanking solution might not be working as perfectly as some had hoped, and the expert on all these issues and more, my friend, my open floor.
Co-host Chris Mannix.