The Bears Are All In After Trading for All-Pro Jeffery Simmons

All right, some of the big games are out of the way.

Normally we do one-liners for the rest of, uh, the weekend, but Albert, we just got some big news, uh, here in our respective studio.

Um, Jeffrey Simmons is on his way from the Tennessee Titans to the Chicago Bears.

This is a monster of a deal.

Walk us through it.

Yeah, so, um, I've said like earlier that I thought some teams, I, I don't know if I said this on the podcast specifically here, um, cause we're still, I'm, I'm still kind of wrapping my head around the whole thing.

But so, Jeffrey Simmons was one of the names that I kind of had circled as the pie in the sky.

If someone takes a swing, it's gonna be on a guy like this.

I don't think they're looking to move him, but maybe somebody just shoots for the moon.

And that's exactly what the Chicago Bears are doing right now.

So they are trading Jeffrey Simmons and a 2027 or 2028 5th round pick to the Bears for a first-rounder, a 28 first-rounder, and a 27 4th rounder.

So, uh, a massive move to say the least.

Um, the Titans pick up two extra picks for.

Next year, um, or for this year, for 2027, and then next year, essentially turn their fifth-rounder into a first-rounder.

Um, so, a, yeah, just an unbelievably massive move .

And for people who don't know, cause Simmons has been playing in a lot of games that probably you guys haven't been watching, you know, unless you're living in Nashville over the last few years.

Um, when I did my all-pro calls last year, right?

And I, I was calling every, I was calling all around and, and, and I I would tell you that there was no more resounding first team pick than Jeffrey Simmons.

Like he was one of the very best players in football last year.

He's still one of the very best players in football.

And now, the Bears add him to a defensive front that's already got Montez Sweat on it.

Um, they'll put him next to Grady Jarrett.

I I don't know what the tread on the tire is on Jeffrey Simmons now.

Right now he is still just 29 years old.

He turns 30 in July, but I would say something similar here to what I said in the Dexter Lawrence situation when the Bengals traded for him, which is one of the reasons, one of the pieces of logic for the Bengals was these guys last.

These guys usually play well into their 30.

It's been the case with Chris Jones in Kansas City.

It was the case with Aaron Donald.

Now we'll see what happens with him now.

There's a different case altogether, but Aaron Donald played really well in his early 30s with the Rams.

Guys at that position tend to last for one reason or another.

And so , I think the bet here for the Bears is Jeffrey Simmons is gonna continue to be a great player for them for the next few years.

And this is taking advantage of being in that window, right?

You're in that window where you have your quarterback on a rookie contract, and that time is about to expire for them.

But Jeffrey Simmons is now part of the Bears core, which, you know, when you look at how they've paid their guys, and this is why maybe you move some of the salary in the offseason, getting DJ Moore off your books, but like the guys who are paid in Chicago now.

On offense, it's really Darnell Wright and Cole Kamet who's hurt, but like most of the other guys are still on rookie contracts, Loveland and Burden and Adanze, um, you know, and then on defense, the core guys, you've got Sweat, you've got Jalen Johnson, you've got Kyler Gordon, you've got Jeffrey Simmons now.

Um, Fascinating, fascinating, fascinating move.

Uh, here's why I like it.

And here's why I thought, and man, I do a spot on Tennessee radio every week and I've been telling them that there's no possible way Jeffrey Simmons is going anywhere.

Uh, I guess I didn't expect like essentially the Sauce Gardner deal, um, for, for Jeffrey Simmons, but Here's why it makes sense.

Um, and then I have a little bit of a warning for Bears fans out there, uh, which, you know, I always like to dump a little cold water, uh, at this point in time.

But, OK, the Jeffrey Simmons thing makes sense, because he's the #1 defensive tackle in the NFL right now in terms of pass rush, rush, pass, rush, win rate.

OK.

He's an excellent pass rushing tackle.

He's just a great interior presence.

And I think the most valuable thing in the NFL right now.

are defensive players that routinely take up 2 blockers, right?

And Jeffrey Simmons demands 2 blockers, sometimes 3 blockers, uh, depending on what kind of a front the Titans are in.

And that is the most valuable thing for a defensive coach right now, because a long time ago, quarterbacks changed the math, where they could run, and now the defense is at a one-man disadvantage, right?

Um, but now, In order to, like, if you have a defensive tackle taking up two blocks, you're basically evening the playing field, um, against an offense and what you're doing, because a lot of these teams aren't doing traditional edge rushing stuff as much anymore.

They're bringing linebackers through the A gap, right?

They're bringing nickel cornerbacks, right?

Because you're getting to the quarterback faster, it's more effective in that way, and you need interior presence in order to do that.

And last, you know, this is still a Shanahan league.

I am.

I love this move for Chicago.

I, I, I, I, I, I gotta say, Connor, like, sorry to cut you off there.

I, I freaking love this move for Chicago.

I'm blown away that they pulled it off, like, good on them.

I think the Titans, look, I, I get why you would do it if you're the Titans.

Now you got two first-round picks in the next 2 years.

Um, but, I mean, what we saw from Chicago on Thursday night, um, Maybe they can, maybe he plays this week on Monday against the Seahawks.

Holy crap.

You know we could get on Monday?

Quentin Nelson versus Jeffrey Simmons, yeah.

Yeah, I'm gonna tweet that out because that should get some retweets.

There you go.

Um, I'll just say this, OK, um, as we, um, as we wind this to a close, OK.

Uh, and, you know, just really trying to digest this, uh, because this is a move that I think could have some major ramifications for the end of the season, but I do, I, you know, I, I just want to be that guy for one second, OK?

Um, so let me read off.

Uh, the biggest move, the biggest go for it move of the last 12345 trade deadlines, and you tell me if they had a massive impact, uh, uh, uh, in terms of the story for the rest of the season, OK?

You ready for this?

2021, uh, trade deadline, Von Miller.

To the Rams, uh, I believe that was post-Super Bowl, right?

That was the that was the year after the Super Bowl.

No, no, that was when the Rams won the Super Bowl that was that the Rams won the Super Bowl, yeah, so that was a big one, right?

Um, that one ended up, uh, certainly helping LA and mattering.

2022, the two big deals at the trade deadline were Calvin Ridley going to the Jaguars, uh, for a second-round pick and Chase Claypool going to the Bears, uh, for a second round pick.

That was a big deal at the time.

2023 deadline, Montez Sweat to the Bears and Chase Young to the 49ers.

OK.

2024 deadline.

Line, Devonte Adams to the Jets and Za'Darius Smith also uh changing teams.

So, and, and then 2025, we had Quinnin Williams and Sauce Gardner.

So, you know, it's about, it, it, you know, maybe one in every 41 in every 5 years, you get kind of a smash hit home run off of this.

And if you're Chicago, you're betting a lot of the future.

But you know what, Chicago, you're right, like, you already have the quarter.

Back.

You have the receivers that you like, you have the tight ends that you like, you know, you, you know, the one thing that's holding you back right now is the defense.

And over the last two weeks of the season, uh, Dennis Allen's been in his bad game planning.

I think they're 8th in, in EPA per play allowed for defensively over the last two weeks.

But they played the Patriots and the, and the, they had the Patriots and Caleb Williams came back against the Falcons, right?

Yeah, um, and so I thought that, that, that, that Dennis Allen's, he deserves this, man.

He's a good defensive coordinator, and, uh, Ben Johnson's not gonna rest, man, until they're in the Super Bowl.

I'll tell you that.

So good for them.

Ryan Paul's getting it done.

Uh, Ben Johnson getting it done.

And how about that little surprise here as we, uh, as we close the books.

Love it.

This is the 2nd week in a row, 2nd week in a row for us.

We had the ballard thing last week, so.