We Have a Solution for the NFL's Injury Problem: More Practice

As we're talking, Albert, Drake May is still not home.

He's not on US soil.

They believe, uh, that, that there might be a fractured ankle situation here and that he may be out for the remainder of the season.

So now that's Drake May, uh, that's Lamar Jackson that's out for the season.

We lost Patrick Mahomes last year.

We've had Joe Burrow and fits and starts throughout the last 5 years.

Um, I looked this up, and I'm gonna botch the number just slightly, so stay with me here.

Um, but, um, the number of times that we've had at least 14 week one starters, 14 or more week one starters, survived the entire season.

It, it's almost non-existent, and I'm talking 14 and so my ask to you and Aiden Hutchinson is out for the season now after a celebration penalty, which are always absolutely brutal, um, do we have, are, are we, is, is this just another bad week, or I don't know, Jerry Jones is hyping up a 17th or an 18th game right now, and it's just like, I don't know, man, you know.

I, I, um.

I don't know.

I mean, I, I like I, I honestly.

You know, like this is something that, that I feel like builds over the years, and the guys keep getting bigger and faster, and the game moves faster, and I, I always feel like, I mean, what is it like that, that, that thing about little, you know, Dutch children, they put their hole in the dike and another spring, another, another hole springs, right?

The water is gonna get through one way or the other.

Um, I probably butchered that.

Maybe you can clean that up, but, um, but you know what I'm saying, like, like it just feels like when they, I've never heard saying about little Dutch children.

Hold on, let me see now.

Hold on.

Um, you just said it so casually, like, you're, you know what the little Dutch kids say about the spring, and I was like, oh no, it came up.

Dutch, Dutch, Dutch kid finger in the dam.

Damn, the story of the little Dutch boy putting his finger in a dike or dam is a fictional tale rather than a Dutch history or folklore.

OK, so it's, it's fake, but like it is.

A story that like I guess the story is like that you, you put your finger in to plug the leak and then a leak springs somewhere else, right?

And the reason I'm, the reason I'm saying that is because I feel like that's what this is when they chase injuries, you know what I mean?

Like they chase injuries with rules, and I think they're doing their best, but, you know, it's like.

I, I remember the Rob Gronkowski injury, um, if you remember, it was at the Patriots Browns game, and it was TJ Ward, and TJ Ward, it was a massive hit, like, and TJ Ward came in like a missile and took Gronk out right at the legs.

And I remember in the moment, it was sort of like, what do you want him to do?

If he goes high.

And there's the risk of a concussion, and he's gonna get flagged, and he's probably gonna get fined.

If you hit him in the chest plate, you're probably gonna bounce right off of him.

And what these guys have been taught to do over the years, when you're facing a bigger player, you go low .

So they start, so they, they, they, they, they took the headhes out of the game, then they take the lower body.

I mean, it's just like, I, I feel like with every one of these, there's another problem you're gonna encounter, and eventually you get to the point where it's just the reality of the sport is.

That people are gonna get hurt, you know, and like the Hutchinson thing, like I, so we can talk about the, obviously his injury is way, way, way different than Drake's, but Drake's.

Like, I, I don't know what you want Hutchinson to do.

He's trying to take a big athletic quarterback to the ground.

Yeah, I don't think it had anything to do with the surface in Munich.

I think the Hutchinson injury did, um, and I've gotten complaints from both teams, um, on the surface over there, so it's something they definitely gotta look at, and I'm the first one.

I love the international series.

I love that they play games over there, but this is definitely something that keeps coming up, um.

I, I just don't know what you do, Connor, you know, it's like, OK, so we'll legislate low hits and high hits, and eventually, you know, Eventually you're gonna get to a point where I think you're gonna have to realize like it's just the nature of the sport, and as the guys get bigger and stronger, and as all these training methods continue to evolve, like it's just sort of the reality of it, you know, um, and I think.

In the case of somebody like Drake, like, how do you legislate that?

You know what I mean?

I have one idea.

He, I mean, Aiden Hutchinson was literally just trying everything, trying to do everything he could to get a 6'5, 230 pound athlete at the quarterback position to the ground.

I think Drake could tell you that, you know what I mean?

Like, I don't think, like I, I just, it's sort of a, it's sort of an unfortunate reality of the sport.

So I have a solution, uh, and I have a thought, and I'm curious what you think, but first I'm just gonna.

Who is that Terrell Suggs that said that?

I actually, I think it was Terrell Suggs that said that.

Most people are going to like my suggestion, and I'll tell you who isn't going to like my suggestion, and I'll explain why that's the problem.

But first, I just wanna, so this is from the upcoming magazine, um, SI have a story about quarterback injury issues, but I think that it speaks to a larger issue.

So, um.

Since 2020, there has not been a single year in which more than 14 week one NFL starters have made it through an entire season.

So for reference, however, between 2013 and 2020, 14 or more healthy starters happen in six of the eight seasons in that sample size.

Quarterbacks are holding on to the ball longer.

Quarterback hits are up, um, and so that's real, and, and that's real.

But if that's true for that position.

It's true for every position, um, that they're facing some sort of an increased.

Atrophy from the way that the game is being played and the way that it's evolved.

But my solution, and I'm curious what you think about this, Albert, is, cause again, we're never gonna stop the injuries.

You can't legislate them out and, and the tactics that we've used to legislate the injuries out are ridiculous, like the bodyweight rule, right?

And everybody gets upset about it every time it's applied.

The solution is more practice time.

It's taking the 2.5 hour cap and the 11-hour facility limit away from the equation.

That's it.

That's the only way that the NFL survives this .

And I know that sounds like a hot take, but the new CBA was basically, you know, it, it was geared towards the players at the top, right?

Your top dogs.

And Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning and, you know, whatever, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, those guys want less practice because they're already good, right?

They don't want to come to the facility all the damn time, right?

Terrell Suggs, like all these guys who've been unbelievable throughout their career and Don't see the need to sit through a 4.5 hour practice, which I get, right?

It's not like when Bill Parcells was here and we have to do their jobs if there's not some younger guy doing that, correct.

But then what happens?

The guys who aren't getting reps suck, and then we end up in a situation where the games are bad.

And, you know, there's, that's what's happening.

Like, I, I think that Joe Fagnano would be a tremendous NFL quarterback, but he needs reps.

He needs reps on top of reps on top of reps, and he's never gonna get them in the NFL.

He's never gonna get them.

At , at, at, at risk of sounding like a, um, like self-serving here, I'll read from my story in September when Caleb got hurt.

Um, so, I said the most interesting part to me anyway, to me anyway, might be how he got here.

As the position has gone from vital to seemingly omnipotent in the sport, the best athletes entering it have chosen to play there.

High school and college offenses have evolved to highlight the that natural ability and get them on the field faster.

The result is a trickle-up effect that's left the NFL with a different type of quarterback coming through its pipeline.

I had a coach this week when asked about all the quarterback injuries through two weeks, respond with a simple question.

How many of those injuries happened when the passer's back foot hit the ground and he was throwing on time and on rhythm?

My response, none of them.

Right.

You know, but that, that, that's a huge part of it.

Like that part, that part of it is real.

Um, quarterbacks are more exposed and more, more exposed than any other position because they're trained and like this is just obviously a piece of the position.

You're scrambling around your eyes are downfield.

So you're not in a position to protect yourself quite as much.

And like you said, if you haven't evolved to the point where you're playing the game a certain way.

Well, then, you're gonna be relying on your athleticism to get by a little bit more, which is gonna mean that you're holding the ball longer, like you said, and taking hits more often.

Um.

You know, I, I think that this is a real thing , like this is a very real thing, and, you know, I, it's It's the more, the more hits you take, the more risk you incur, the more often guys are, are gonna get hurt, you know.

Um, and I had the injuries here like from back then, that's 2 months ago, but Sam Sam Darnold's hip injury came as he was leaving a muddy pocket and Draymond Jones wrestled him to the ground.

Kyler Murray's concussion came on a scramble.

As he was diving to the ground and his head bounced off Evan Williams' shoulder.

Caleb Williams' hamstring strain came on a bootleg as he tried to outrace defenders and slipped on waterlogged grass.

Daniels' elbow dislocation, that's Jaden Daniels, was the result of a simple accident.

An offensive lineman stepped on his foot and he tripped.

And Dart's knee injury came as he took too deep a drop out of the shotgun, giving two edge rushers a clean shot at him.

I'll wrap it up by uh reading a great quote, um, since we're, since we're in the mode of, uh, this is an NFL quarterbacks coach who said this to me when I asked him about the issues.

Don't get me started.

College coaches can't teach them anything.

They're less prepared when they come into the league, and their best chance is to play, or if they have mobility so they can escape their problems.

You're on bad teams and you're playing from behind in known passing situations.

The defensive line is better than the offensive line.

If you're down 2 scores and you have to throw, the coverages get harder, the pass protection gets leaner, and you're going to get smoked.

That's it.

I mean, that's the story, you know what I mean?

But I, and I think.

And you guys can read a little bit more about this.

Um, magazine comes out this week.

I think the story goes online, uh, by the time you guys should hear this episode.

Um, what CJ Stroud did, it took him two years, but to become more of a pre-snap quarterback, and I'm not saying a total pre-snap quarterback, don't get Kurt, don't get Kurt Warner and Dan Orlovsky in here.

I don't wanna have this discussion with them, but to be able to make more site adjustments at the line.

Um, to be able to adjust your protections, um, to be able to do all that kind of stuff, it takes the time that the CBA is not allotting players and quarterbacks and coaches together.

And so I think that, you know, I think it's in the best interest, and we've seen political revolutions in our, in our time.

I think there needs to be an NFL players revolution because why are the, the majority of the league, our replacement ass.

Gravel under the tire of, you know, I mean, I've had a lot of conversations with people about this, like coaches get frustrated by it, and I've said this, I'm like, What other profession is there that prevents you from doing extra work to get better at your job?

Right?

I mean, and, you know what it is, and it's unfortunate, and I think this is something that JT JC Trotter and the, the, the union can, can look at, but, I mean, I'll tell you what this goes back to, Connor.

It goes back to the league leveraging the crap out of the players in 2011 and 2020, and pressing and pressing and pressing on them.

To, to get the financial terms that they wanted, right?

And the union fighting for every scrap they could get.

And the union needing wins to take back to their membership, right?

And so, it was less in the offseason.

Less in the summer, less contact, and, and all of that, right?

So you have all of that, and the owners were basically like, wait, so you mean I get to turn the lights out for another 5 weeks in the spring?

Where do I sign up for that?

You know, like, you mean I don't have, like, it's no, it's, it's like almost immaterial because they don't really care, that's immaterial to them, like they don't care how much their players are practicing, you know, at the end of the day, as long as everybody's on a level playing field, most of them, I don't think, I, I don't think most of them could tell the difference, you know what I mean?

Like, so, I, I think that that's sort of the root of what we're talking about and You know, I, I remember, um, I remember talking to Mike McCarthy about like the quarterback school, he used to run in Green Bay, and he still runs a, a version of it in Pittsburgh, but, like, it was, that's what Aaron Rodgers went through, you know, for 3 years, like that's what Aaron Rodgers went through what they called quarterback school in the offseason.

And that's how he developed, and if you watch, like I, I challenge anybody who wants to know more about this, go pull up Aaron Rodgers' highlights from Cal, there's a very good player there.

But if you look at him mechanically, he looks like a completely different player at Cal.

And it was good enough to get it done in college, but McCarthy was like, OK, we have Brett Favre here, and like we need to rework his mechanics, and we're gonna spend a couple of offseasons doing it, and You know, obviously, everybody knows what the result of that was, you know.

So, um, yeah , it's, it's, it's, it's really, really interesting, you know, cause I think, you know , you see the teams that have guys like that, like what a Kirk Cousins can still do.

Stafford yesterday, we can talk about him being able to, you know, play as efficiently as he did without Devonte Adams or Pukaakua in the lineup, like pretty incredible, right?

Like, and those are the quarterbacks that are the supercomputers.

Joe Burrow is like an outlier in this year, you know, Joe, Joe Burrow is the outlier.

Like he's a really great athlete.

He's a really, really good athlete.

He was an all-state basketball player, but he plays the position, you know, and it's not the way that all these guys normally play the position.

By the way, that, that brings up, this is a total aside.

Did you know that Josh Allen has like the most consecutive starts of any quarterback in the league and like by a massive margin?

Good God.

I saw that today, um, in relation to this topic, and I'm like, holy crap.

How impressive is that with the way that he plays?

Well, you just have to be, he's an alien, and it, and right, and yeah, he's, he's built like Fort Knox, you know what I mean?

And, and that just doesn't, it doesn't exist.

But he's gonna have to adjust eventually too, because like look at Cam Newton, you know what I mean?

I, I like that to me would be the ultimate example.

Like Cam Newton was a dominant player, but when he, when he lost it, he lost it fast.