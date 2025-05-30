Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension
The Minnesota Vikings have signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.
Per Pelissero, the deal was signed on Thursday night. Exact contract details were not immediately available.
Prior to the signing, Adofo-Mensah was entering the final year of the four-year contract he signed in January 2022.
"This organization means so much to me, and I've always believed in what we're building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there's a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out," he said, per Vikings.com's Craig Peters. "I'm thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I'm thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside Coach O'Connell. Minnesota has welcomed my family with open arms, and we embrace the sacrifices that come with chasing the ultimate prize, knowing what it will mean to the best fan base and this great state."
As the GM mentioned, the Vikings also signed head coach Kevin O'Connell to an extension in January.
Under Adofo-Mensah's leadership, the Vikings went 34-17 in three regular seasons despite a multitude of personnel changes and a preseason injury to 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. The GM also helped facilitate the hiring of O'Connell, the NFL's 2024 Coach of the Year, and played a role in negotiating extensions for team stars Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, among others.
"Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," said team owner and president Mark Wilf. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."