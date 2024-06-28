3 bold predictions that aren't all that crazy for 2024-25 Vikings
We are deep in the football abyss, the time of year after minicamp and before training camp that serves as the only chunk of time in a calendar year where the NFL just isn't producing a lot of interesting storylines. But hey, that won't stop us from brainstorming some bold predictions.
1. Justin Jefferson wins the MVP award
This isn't all that crazy despite the fact that it's nearly impossible for a non-quarterback to win the MVP award. In the last 60 years, the only non-quarterbacks to win MVP are Jim Brown, Alan Page, Larry Brown, O.J. Simpson, Walter Payton, Earl Campbell, Mark Moseley, Marcus Allen, Lawrence Taylor, Thurman Thomas, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson. All of those names were running backs with the exceptions of Moseley (kicker), Taylor (linebacker) and Page (defensive tackle).
Jefferson was an MVP finalist when he won the Offensive Player of the Year award after he lit up the league with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. This bold prediction relies on heavily on the idea that Minnesota will be trailing quite a bit this season, meaning there will be an absurd number of targets headed Jefferson's way. If he goes for 2,000 yards and the Vikings make the playoffs, MVP is a possible outcome.
2. Dallas Turner leads the league in sacks
The only rookie to lead the NFL in sacks since 1982, when the league started tracking the stat, was Jevon Kearse for the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Turner likely needs 15+ sacks to lead the league in sacks, but considering he's a freak athlete who will be rushing in Brian Flores's exotic scheme makes him a strong candidate to be hounding quarterbacks all season long. It's going to be tough to out-sack the likes of T.J. Watt and Nick Bosa, but this bold prediction says Turner will do just that.
3. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison make history
The NFL record for most yards by a pair of wide receivers in a season was set way back in 1995 when Detroit's Herman Moore and Brett Perriman combined for 231 catches and 3,174 yards. Moore had 123 catches for 1,686 yards and Perriman went for 108 receptions and 1,488 yards.
This bold prediction says Jefferson and Addison will break that record. It certainly helps that the league plays 17 games instead of 16 and the way we expect Minnesota to be throwing the ball it makes complete sense that Jefferson and Addison will both rocket past 1,000 yards, with Jefferson perhaps getting close to 2,000 by himself.