Adam Schefter sparks Justin Jefferson trade talk — should Vikings fans worry?

Trading superstars hasn't worked out very well for Minnesota sports teams in the past. Kevin Garnett promptly won a championship with the Boston Celtics, David Ortiz blossomed into one of baseball's greatest sluggers with the Red Sox, and Randy Moss became Tom Brady's personal touchdown machine during the Patriots' heyday.

So why in the world would the Vikings ever consider trading wide receiver Justin Jefferson? No one says they are considering such a bold move, but video of Adam Schefter discussing it on ESPN on Monday has made its way onto social media and created some noise.

"It's an obvious question to ask today after a game like that, and today I'm sure that is the way that he feels. Is he going to feel that way this offseason when they go out and add to that quarterback room?" Schefter said.

"They're going to speak to him, I'm sure, at some point in time, and get some feedback and input as to the player that he would want. It's hard to imagine that they would trade Justin Jefferson, but then again, a year ago, I would've said it's hard to imagine the Dallas Cowboys would trade Micah Parsons, and they did."

How realistic is a Jefferson trade? Schefter doesn't think the odds are high.

"I still don't think they're trading Justin Jefferson. I think he's clearly miffed and disappointed and bewildered by the way this entire season — and offseason losing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones — has gone. But I don't think it's going to change much, and I don't think they're going to be moving off Justin Jefferson this offseason," Schefter reasoned.

The conversation happened after Jefferson had two catches for four yards in Minnesota's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks. After the game, Jefferson left the locker room without speaking to reporters, a silent but loud decision that further signals his growing frustration amid Minnesota's putrid quarterback play and struggling offense.

Jefferson is in his sixth NFL season. He's 26 years old and has been in the playoffs two times, and the Vikings certainly aren't going this year after falling to 4-8 with only five games to go.

How much more patience does Jefferson have? And how many realistic options to improve to the Vikings have this offseason?

According to Over The Cap, Minnesota is projected to enter the offseason with the third-worst cap situation in the NFL. Having missed on so many picks in the past four drafts, they can't afford to trade many valuable picks in 2026 or beyond, and at nearly $36 million over the salary cap, they don't have the money to sign an established quarterback to a lucrative deal.

What's the price for 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones going to be in a trade? There are enough QB-needy teams that the 49ers could get some solid draft capital, and even if the Vikings were to acquire him, how much are they going to have to give him in a contract extension?

These are all reasons why J.J. McCarthy must prove himself worthy of the starting job in 2026 with a strong finish in the final five games this season. That would relieve a lot of pressure, and his issues in six starts so far could be chalked up to growing pains.

If McCarthy doesn't show his worth in the next five weeks, there is a way for Minnesota to clear cap space and add draft capital to rebuild the team around a new quarterback in 2026, and it's by trading Jefferson for multiple first-round picks.

It's a conversation that nobody wants to have, but so it goes for a franchise that has hitched its wagon to a 22-year-old quarterback who has, so far, failed to meet the moment.

