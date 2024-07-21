Adam Thielen return to Vikings 'would make sense' if cut by Panthers
Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been seen working out with J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota multiple times this offseason and according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, a homecoming could make sense if the veteran is cut by the Carolina Panthers.
Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract last offseason with the Panthers. He was the team's leading receiver with 103 catches, 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, but now entering the second year of his deal and he may be a cut candidate in training camp due to his age and his nearly $10 million cap hit.
“Adam Thielen is still under contract in Carolina, but he's been working out with J.J. McCarthy. And if he ends up getting cut in Carolina, I guess I wouldn't be stunned by [a Minnesota reunion]," Goessling said on KFAN radio on Friday. "I mean, it certainly would make some sense for him to come back… And I think [the Vikings would] have some interest in that if that ever were to come up… I think the relationship is such that maybe if that would come up, that could be an option for him at some point.”
He is currently 34 years old and with a 1,000+ yard receiving season last year, he has proved that he can still contribute at a high level. Minnesota certainly could use a WR3 and a more stable veteran presence next to Jordan Addison.
Carolina could be interested in continuing its youth movement after selecting wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and signing Diontae Johnson as a free agent this offseason.
How much money could the Panthers save by cutting Thielen? Not much this year, but quite a bit in 2025. According to Over The Cap, cutting Thielen would generate about $1.75 million in cap savings but the Panthers would still be stuck with $8.167 million of his $9.917 million cap hit this season. However, his $8.417 million cap hit in 2025 would be knocked down to $1.667 million, effectively saving the Panthers $6.75 million in 2025.
Thielen has clearly built a rapport or friendship with McCarthy, so the Detroit Lakes, Minn. native deciding to finish his career with the Vikings does not seem all that far fetched.