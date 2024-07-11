Bengals QB Joe Burrow wants to bring back Randy Moss' infamous TD celebration
Bengals QB Joe Burrow wants to bring back one of the most infamous celebrations in NFL history.
Appearing on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Burrow was discussing celebrations when he brought up legendary Vikings receiver Randy Moss' fake moon celebration.
"If I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon," said Burrow.
After scoring a touchdown late in the Vikings' 31-17 win over the Packers in the 2005 Wild Card game, Moss went to the goal post and pretended to moon the Packers fans. It was a celebration in which Fox lead commentator Joe Buck deemed a "disgusting act" - he has since said it was an overreaction by him and a phrase he regrets saying.
The conversation about celebrations starts around the 1:17:00 mark in the video below
In a video posted on former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer's twitter account in 2021, Moss explained the origin of the celebration that drew national ire.
Earlier in the season Moss had missed the regular season meeting between the Vikings and Packers at Lambeau Field due to a hamstring injury. During that game, the Wisconsin band held up cards that spelled out "Where you at, Moss?"
When the playoffs came around and the Vikings had drawn the Packers in the Wild Card round, Moss said he was "still furious" about the band's mocking. When the Vikings arrived in Green Bay, Moss claims they were greeted by multiple fans who dropped their pants.
"There's about ten white a***s sitting there over the hill. They got all their pants down," recalled Moss. "There's nothing but white moon all lined up."
So when he scored the late touchdown to seal the win, Moss recalled the taunting from the band and the unsavory welcome from Packers fans.
"For that stuff y'all did, y'all taking this," Moss said in the video.
While Moss thought the gesture was in good fun, the league was none too pleased with the celebration, handing him a $10,000 fine. At the time of the video, Moss was still displeased with the fine, saying, "I didn't have no offenses. I ain't been doing nothing crazy."
If Burrow does indeed plan on bringing back the fake moon, he better be open up the check book. the Bengals QB said he would only do the celebration on the road though.