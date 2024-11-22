Betting odds make Vikings one of the favorites to land Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best betting odds to be the next team to sign recently-released quarterback Daniel Jones, coming in at a +300 in a proposition bet listed on online sportsbook and casino Bovada.
The New York Giants released Jones on Friday, and the quarterback signing with the Vikings would be about the funniest possible outcome. Jones signed a massive four-year, $160 million contract with New York in March 2023, just two months after slicing through the Vikings defense for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 wild-card playoff victory. But Jones' play has since fallen off, and he's posted just a 3-13 record as the Giants' starter since signing the lucrative deal.
It's been a running joke among Vikings fans since then that former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, whose defense struggled throughout that season despite Minnesota posting a 13-3 record, was responsible for Jones getting paid.
Jones is just 2-8 as the Giants' starter this season, throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63% of his passes. New York announced this week it was benching Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito.
But to be fair to Jones, for all of his struggles, injuries were what derailed him last season. Jones missed three games with a neck injury before tearing his right ACL, limiting him to just six total games. And it's not a totally crazy idea for Jones to end up in Minnesota. This season, he would likely be an upgrade over Nick Mullens as the Vikings' backup quarterback.
Additionally, if the Vikings decline to pay Sam Darnold after the season, Jones could have an opportunity to compete with J.J. McCarthy, who's coming off knee surgery, as the Vikings' starter next season. And there's no situation better for a quarterback than throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson with Kevin O'Connell calling plays.
Though it is worth noting, Jones asked to be released by the Giants because he wanted to play this season, something that's not likely to happen with the Vikings. That's likely why the Carolina Panthers have better odds to land Jones at +170.
Jones will go through waivers, which he's likely to clear, before he hits free agency. Then we'll see where he ends up. Will it all come full circle with Jones signing with Minnesota, the team he beat in the playoffs? Only time will tell.