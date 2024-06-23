Cam Bynum says both Vikings QBs look ready, has Super Bowl expectations
Vikings safety Cam Bynum has high expectations for the Vikings this season, regardless of who’s playing the quarterback position when they take the field for the first time this fall.
Bynum, who had a breakout season in 2023, setting career highs in tackles (137), forced fumbles (three) and passes defended (nine) while matching his career high in interceptions (two) while playing in all 17 games, was asked by NFL Network what he believes is the Vikings’ ceiling.
Bynum didn’t hold back.
“I expect a Super Bowl,” he told NFL Network. “Everybody says that, and everybody should say that. But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience we have. Look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys. It’s almost weird looking around, you’re like, ‘OK, how are we all going to get on the field?’ There’s just so many ballers.”
The biggest question mark leading into the season for Minnesota is who will play quarterback for the team in 2023: rookie J.J. McCarthy or journeyman Sam Darnold. Darnold has been getting most of the first-team reps thus far, but the competition for the Vikings' starting job is far from over.
While the Vikings don't want to throw McCarthy to the wolves before he's completely ready to step into the starting role, Darnold has had a tumultous NFL career to this point during stints with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. But Darnold, 27, is a former No. 3 overall pick back in 2018 and has a prime opportunity to revive his NFL career with the Vikings.
Both McCarthy and Darnold will surely be working hard to be ready for the starting role, and the QB battle will be the top storyline for the Vikings as the season draws closer and closer. NFL Network asked Bynum about the quarterback competition and what he's seen from both McCarthy and Darnold during the Vikings' spring workouts. The safety had pretty high praise for both quarterbacks.
“Having the two new quarterbacks, it’s fun being able to play against them and see what they bring to the table,” Bynum said. “They’re both looking really good. It’s exciting to see them compete. They’re both looking good, so I can’t put one over the other. I just say they both look ready. Whatever coaches decide, I trust them and their decision.”
That decision won't be made for a while yet, but the season will be here before we know it. Regardless of who ends up securing the starting role, Bynum expects his team to be very competitive this fall.