Dalton Risner admits he 'wasn't getting much action' in free agency
Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner admitted Tuesday that he wasn't getting many calls from other NFL teams before re-signing with Minnesota.
Risner was out of a contract after his one-year deal with Minnesota concluded at the end of the 2023 season. As teams across the league headed into OTAs and minicamps, it appeared that the veteran guard was once again going to into a summer without a team.
"A respect deal," Risner said of the one-year deal he signed with the Vikings in late May. "No reason to wait out (the Vikings), who had an offer on the table. To be honest with you, I wasn't getting much action anywhere else."
The 28-year-old joined the Vikings ahead of Week 3 of the regular season last year, eventually taking over starting left guard duties in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I want the league to know I want to play football, I don't want it where it's two years I'm waiting out until the last second," Risner said. "I wanted to be here, want to play in the NFL. Wanted to get here earlier than September (like last season)."
Risner didn't allow a single sack last season while surrendering 30 total pressures as the team's starting left guard. He finished the season with a 67.4 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus, but struggled some in the run game, posting a 50.0 run-block grade, the worst among Vikings linemen.
The Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer reported that despite Risner's return, Blake Brandel continued to take first-team snaps at left guard during the first day of Vikings mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
"Really thought (Risner) did a lot of good things when he got here last year," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said when asked about the left guard spot Tuesday. "But at the same time, (Brandel) has been a guy, really since he's gotten here, who's been asked to be ready to play two or three different spots at one time. So our challenge to (Brandel) was really to embrace that left guard spot through the spring. Really get the teaching and the mastery of your craft at one spot, which he hasn't been able to do since he's been a Minnesota Vikings. We've seen the gains off that between, not only, (Brandel), but amongst those five offensive linemen."
"There was a purpose and a plan of bringing (Risner) back, to create very competitive situation at that left guard spot," O'Connell continued. "We want to play the best five guys we can. Could see a bunch of different combinations of guys in there, especially as we allow that competition to naturally play out in a way where this time we have training camp. It's not midseason, it's four or five weeks into the season. (Risner has) got a year in the system under his belt. (He's) a veteran player, he came in in great shape, ready to roll."