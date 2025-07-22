Ex-Viking Everson Griffen remains jailed pending substance abuse assessment
After being arrested Saturday for probation violations, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon pending an in-custody substance use disorder assessment ordered by a judge at a hearing on Monday.
Griffen's release, according to court records, will include him being transferred from "bed-to-bed" to a "recommended treatment facility" at the direction of his probation officer. The 37-year-old, who ranks eighth in Vikings history with 79.5 sacks, is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, July 28.
Griffen was arrested Saturday at approximately 8:49 p.m., just over four hours after a warrant for his arrest was issued for alleged probation violations. The warrant alleges that Griffen failed to "comply with random drug testing," "follow probations instructions," and "abstain from alcohol and substance abuse."
He was sentenced to four years supervised probation after being convicted for third-degree DWI following a drunk-driving arrest in May 2024. His sentence required him to complete a DWI assessment and "follow all instructions of probation," including no alcohol or controlled substances, with the exception of prescribed medications.
Griffen's legal troubles come just days after he was allegedly kicked off a Delta flight that departed O'Hare International Airport in Chicago en route to Minneapolis.
Delta said the plane turned back to land in Chicago to have "an unruly passenger removed." Griffen confirmed that he was the passenger in question, though he denied doing anything to warrant his removal.