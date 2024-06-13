Falcons forfeit 2025 fifth-round draft pick for Kirk Cousins tampering
The Atlanta Falcons will forfeit their 2025 fifth-round pick as part of the punishment handed down by the NFL for violating the league's anti-tampering policy in their signing of Kirk Cousins and two other free agents this offseason.
The organization was fined $250,000 while the Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was fined $50,000 for the violation, which comes after Cousins revealed he had been in contact with the Falcons prior to confirming his departure from the Minnesota Vikings.
The NFL announced the punishment saying: "The NFL today informed the Atlanta Falcons of the discipline being imposed for violations of the Anti-Tampering Policy related to improper contact with prospective unrestricted free agents Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner during the two-day negotiating period prior to the start of the 2024 League Year."
Former Vikings QB Cousins signed a four-year, $180-million deal with the Falcons hours into the league's so-called "legal tampering window." The first sign of potential violations arose when Cousins revealed he had talked to team staff, including the athletic trainer, before he was officially signed on March 13.
"There's great people here," Cousins said during his introductory press conference on March 13. "And it's not just the football team. I mean, I'm looking at the support staff. Meeting – calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I'm thinking, we got good people here. And that's exciting to be a part of."
Cousins later revealed he had discussions with tight end Kyle Pitts about buying his jersey number before he had officially joined the team.
"While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited. This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players," the league said in its statement.
The Miami Dolphins were docked a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also fined $1.5 million in that case.
The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to forfeit their 2016 third-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick for tampering with receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The organization was also fined $250,000 while former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey was fined $250,000.