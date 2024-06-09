Five toughest running backs Vikings will face in 2024
Every week in the NFL presents a new challenge.
Coaching staffs have different challenges to gameplan for against each team. Some teams may feature a high-flying offense with a top-tier quarterback. Others may have a stifling defense with ball-hawking safeties and cornerbacks, or they might bring relentless pressure off the edge.
The Vikings will certainly have to prep and plan for several of those different challenges during the 2024 season. Coach Kevin O'Connell will have to gameplan for a number of talented defenses, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have to scheme for several challenging offenses, including some that feature dangerous running backs that can make them pay.
Here’s a look at the five toughest running backs the Vikings will have to face this season:
5. Joe Mixon — Houston Texans
Mixon will be in his first season with the Texans after being traded from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The Bengals certainly didn't trade him for his lack of production as he's coming off a year in which he ranked eighth in the league with 1,034 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Mixon was still able to be productive despite the Bengals being without starting quarterback Joe Burrow for much of the season due to injury. Now he'll provide some relief and be a weapon for up-and-coming quarterback C.J. Stroud, last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Mixon will be a big asset for Stroud in the backfield. And Stroud and his trio of talented receivers in Stefon Diggs — who the Texans also acquired this offseason via trade — Tank Dell and Nico Collins should draw plenty attention off of Mixon and open up plenty of running lanes.
There’s danger all over the Texans’ offense, and Mixon will be one of the many weapons the Vikings will look to slow when they host Houston in Week 3 on Sept. 22.
4. James Conner — Arizona Cardinals
Conner is coming off the best year of his career last season. He finished sixth in the league in rushing yards after racking up a career-high 1,040 yards and averaged a career-best 5.0 yards per carry. He also ran for seven touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 165 yards and two scores.
Conner will benefit this season from a healthy Kyler Murray, who missed the start of last season while recovering from an ACL tear. Murray appears to be in line for a bounce-back season and he'll have a new weapon in Marvin Harrison Jr. who has the potential to be a game-changing wide receiver.
That duo should help open up the run game for Conner, who has the ability to make defenses pay.
Conner will certainly be at the center of Flores’ attention when he’s gameplanning for the Cardinals, who the Vikings host in Week 13 on Dec. 1.
3. Bijan Robinson — Atlanta Falcons
There were lofty expectations for Robinson last season as a rookie, and while he may not have lived up to all of them, he still finished 15th in the league in rushing yards with 976. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and ran for four scores while also catching 48 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.
That's an impressive rookie season by any measure, but what what's perhaps most impressive about it is that he did so despite Atlanta's quarterback carousel, which won't be an issue this season.
The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal in free agency to stabalize the quarterback position. Cousins will provide consistency under center and a significantly improved passing attack, which will open things up for Robinson, who should be in for a big breakout season.
While all the attention will be on Cousins’ return to Minnesota when the Vikings host the Falcons in Week 14 on Dec. 8, Robinson will certainly be on the Vikings' attention when the teams meet.
2. Kyren Williams — Los Angeles Rams
Williams had a breakout year for the Rams in his sophomore season this past year, finishing third in the league in rushing yards (1,144), tying for seventh in rushing touchdowns (12) and averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 32 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Williams was a big reason why the Rams were able to put together a bounce-back year in which they returned to the postseason. And Williams is only 23 and should only take another step in 2024. He'll certainly be a key piece of Sean McVay's offense that features the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and should have a nice run-pass balance.
The Vikings will have their hands full when they visit the Rams in Week 8 on Oct. 24, with Williams likely near the top of the scouting report.
1. Christian McCaffrey — San Francisco 49ers
McCaffrey is the epitome of a running back that can do it all. He was the NFL’s leading rusher last season (1,459 yards) and was fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns (14). He did that while averaging a career-high 5.4 yards per carry for a 49ers team that reached the Super Bowl.
When the 49ers needed first downs, McCaffrey got them, running for 83 first downs on the season, by far the most in the NFL (Jalen Hurts was second with 68). McCaffrey was also a key target for quarterback Brock Purdy, catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 49ers are a difficult team to stop, and McCaffrey is a big reason why. The Vikings were able to hold him to 45 rushing yards when they beat the 49ers last year, and if they hope to beat a 49ers team with Super Bowl expectations again this season, they'll need a repeat performance.
The Vikings host the 49ers in Week 2 on Sept. 15.