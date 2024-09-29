Controversial Packers INT could've saved Vikings some stress if overturned
The Vikings' highly-stressful 31-29 victory over the Packers on Sunday could've been more comfortable if not for an interception that arguably shouldn't have been upheld upon replay review.
With the Vikings leading 28-7 early in the third quarter and looking to add on, Sam Darnold tried to fit a ball into a tight window to Aaron Jones near the goal line. Packers safety Xavier McKinney broke on the ball and picked it off — or at least that was the call on the field. The video showed that McKinney appeared to be bobbling the ball as he went out of bounds, but the NFL's replay officials in New York determined that there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the ruling of a completed catch.
You be the judge on this one.
While McKinney gets both feet down inbounds, it sure looked like he didn't have control of the ball throughout the process. By the time he appears to secure firm possession, he's out of bounds. But the replay center clearly didn't see it that way.
If that call gets overturned, the Vikings have a third and 1 at the Packers' 20, with a chance to at least make it 31-7 if not 35-7. Instead, the teams remained locked at 28-7 for a while before a couple Packers touchdowns early in the fourth quarter made things very interesting down the stretch.
To be fair, the Vikings got the benefit of a couple other close calls that went to replay review. On consecutive plays in the second quarter, they successfully challenged a play that was initially ruled as a completed Packers catch, then saw an incompletion upheld after a Green Bay challenge. Kevin O'Connell had another successful challenge on a Packers catch early in the third quarter, and then went 3 for 3 with the red flag when it was ruled that Justin Jefferson dragged both feet on a reception in the fourth quarter (that one was pretty clear-cut).
Nonetheless, it's hard to see how McKinney's pick — which was his fourth in as many games — was allowed to stand after going to review.