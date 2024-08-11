J.J. McCarthy shakes off interception, plays 'free' in impressive preseason debut
J.J. McCarthy's third pass attempt in his preseason debut was a "welcome to the NFL" moment. On a 3rd and 8 early in the second quarter, McCarthy escaped pressure by rolling to his right and, off one foot, tried to find Trishton Jackson near the sideline. The ball was late and intercepted by Raiders starting cornerback Jack Jones.
It wasn't the way the Vikings' rookie quarterback wanted to start his first game, but he wasn't going to let one poor throw affect the rest of his afternoon.
"What an opportunity, honestly," McCarthy said when asked what went through his mind after the pick. "In this league, things are going to go bad, and it's your ability to respond and navigate those waters when it does happen. Just being able to have that goldfish memory to just go back out there and have that sling-it mentality, which is what I needed."
You might think an early interception, with everyone watching, would amp up the pressure on a 21-year-old QB. That wasn't the case. McCarthy, who is used to playing in big games after winning the national championship at Michigan last year, said the pick actually took his nerves away.
"Ater the interception, all those nerves kind of just went out the window and I felt like I was playing free and having fun," he said.
It showed. McCarthy's next pass was a dot to Jackson that he delivered with a blitzing linebacker bearing down on him. Later on that drive, he scrambled for a first down and then found Jackson for another big chunk. The interception was already a distant memory.
In the third quarter, McCarthy really started to flex his muscles. He hit Nick Muse on a crossing route on 3rd and 9, then uncorked a perfect deep ball to Jackson on a go route up the left side. Touchdown. It was a simple five-step drop with one hitch and a launch to the perfect spot.
"We were talking about it yesterday, just like if we got the play call, that he was going to win and I trusted him," McCarthy said.
One possession later, McCarthy connected with Jackson for a fourth time for a conversion on 4th and 2, then threw a touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield, who had gotten wide open behind the defense off of play action. That was the last throw of the day for McCarthy, who finished 11 of 17 for 188 yards with two TDs and a pick in the Vikings' 24-23 victory. He also scrambled twice for 18 yards.
"He looked outstanding," Jackson said. "Even with the early interception, I know he felt bad about it but he turned around and showed it. Great leadership. Getting us in and out of the huddle quick, fast, he’s poised. He’s legit."
Three pass attempts into his day, it looked like McCarthy might be in for a tough one. But he shook that off with ease and put together a very impressive performance that showcased his accuracy, athleticism, and mental toughness.
Veteran Sam Darnold, who put together a strong opening drive, remains the Vikings' likely Week 1 starter. But McCarthy is the future, and the Vikings just wanted to see his growth and development on display in this game. They got that and then some.
"Clearly, everybody can see the arm talent," Kevin O'Connell said. "I just love seeing him come right back after the interception and still be aggressive, still stay true to footwork, timing, rhythm and where his eyes should be. So there was a lot of positives with J.J.'s performance tonight and a lot of areas where we'll be able to hit the ground running when these guys are back in on Monday."