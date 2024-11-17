Refs bail Vikings out for once with controversial call vs. Titans
The Vikings have been hurt by several controversial calls in recent weeks, but they got the benefit of an iffy one on Sunday against the Titans.
On a 4th and goal in the second quarter, Sam Darnold tried to hit Jordan Addison on a crossing route in the end zone. He was lit up by Titans safety Mike Brown and dropped the ball — but a flag was thrown for unnecessary roughness. That prevented the turnover on downs, and the Vikings scored a touchdown via a Darnold QB sneak on the next play.
It certainly looked like Brown hit Addison in the chest. You could argue that he got up near the facemask or led with his helmet, but it appeared to be a clean, hard hit. CBS color commentator Adam Archuleta certainly thought so, as did many on social media.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan was livid with the officials on the sideline.
Even if it was a bad call, the Vikings were probably due to benefit from one of those. Between the Jaguars' interception in the end zone last week, the Colts hitting Darnold in the head on a fumble return touchdown, and the blatant missed facemask pull on Darnold against the Rams — plus a few others earlier in the season — they've gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to controversial officiating decisions this year, so they won't be complaining this time.
The Vikings led 13-3 after the play, which extended a 16-play, 89-yard touchdown drive. Follow along for live updates here.