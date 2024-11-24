Vikings-Bears inactives: D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen up for Chicago
Bears running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Keenan Allen are officially active against the Vikings today, the team announced.
Swift (groin) and Allen (ankle) were both listed as questionable on Friday. They'll continue to be two of the top weapons for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, along with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. Swift leads Chicago with 878 yards from scrimmage this season and has scored 5 touchdowns.
There are no surprises in the Vikings' inactive list. They'll be without tight end Josh Oliver due to an ankle injury, but he was ruled out on Friday. Also inactive are CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, C Dan Feeney, and T Walter Rouse.
At tight end, the Vikings will use T.J. Hockenson, Johnny Mundt, and Nick Muse, who was just activated from injured reserve for the first time since Week 2.
At cornerback, with Akayleb Evans being cut and McGlothern continuing to be a healthy scratch, the Vikings' only healthy backup behind Byron Murphy Jr, Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin is veteran Fabian Moreau. The backup offensive linemen are David Quessenberry, Ed Ingram, and Michael Jurgens.
Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT from Soldier Field.