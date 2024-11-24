Report: Vikings among likeliest teams to sign Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings are set at quarterback with Sam Darnold, but there appears to be an increasing likelihood that Daniel Jones could be dressed in purple and gold before the end of the season.
"The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
"But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision."
In a similar report, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport didn't name the Vikings. Instead, he mentioned the 49ers, Ravens and Raiders as possible Jones suitors.
The Vikings are 8-2 and destined for a spot in the NFC playoffs. Sam Darnold is the unquestioned starting quarterback, but the backup job is in the hands of Nick Mullens. If Darnold were to get injured, a Mullens-led Vikings team would be less likely to make noise in the postseason.
Would Jones, as Darnold's backup, give the Vikings a better shot? Probably.
Perhaps what Schefter means when he says Jones' decision will be influenced by what happens in this week's games is that an injury to a contender's starting quarterback might sway Jones one direction versus another.
Jones completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions — he also rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns — before the Giants informed him he'd be benched. Jones then asked for his release and the Giants granted his wish.
Jones is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent Monday afternoon, per Rapoport.