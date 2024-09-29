Watch: Jordan Addison viciously jukes Packers CB for second TD of first half
Talk about a triumphant return to action for Jordan Addison. The Vikings' second-year wide receiver, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, has had himself quite the first half against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Having already caught a touchdown pass to open the scoring, Addison took an end-around handoff from Sam Darnold in the second quarter, shook Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon out of his shoes, and waltzed into the end zone to make it 21-0 Minnesota.
Once again, it's a great design by Kevin O'Connell, as many of the Packers' defenders went after Aaron Jones. Give credit to Justin Jefferson for his block on the edge and to Addison for making a guy miss in space. It's just the second career carry for Addison and his first rushing TD.
On the Vikings' opening drive, their 2023 first-round pick out of USC scored the more traditional way. He used a nasty stutter-and-go move to get wide open for a 29-yard score from Darnold, Addison's first touchdown of the year in his second game.
Darnold would go on to throw another touchdown, this one to Josh Oliver on the Vikings' second possession. At the time of this story, Minnesota was up 21-0 and rolling in the first half. Follow along here for live updates.