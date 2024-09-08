Watch: Sam Darnold connects twice with Justin Jefferson on 99-yard drive
Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson are going to get along quite nicely this year, it seems.
Darnold threw his first touchdown pass in a Vikings uniform in the second quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Giants, hitting Jefferson on a three-yard slant on fourth down. That play completed an 11-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that was sparked by a perfect 44-yard strike from Darnold to Jefferson.
That drive showcased everything the Vikings are hoping to see from Darnold this year. His arm talent was on display and he looked confident and decisive with his reads. On the drive, he completed all seven of his passes for 97 yards and the score to Jefferson. Darnold also found No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison three times and dumped it off to running back Ty Chandler twice.
More than the touchdown, it's the 44-yard gain that should excite the Vikings the most. Darnold's arm strength and deep accuracy were on full display throughout training camp as he launched balls to Jefferson, Addison, and Jalen Nailor. Jefferson is arguably the best player in the league at coming down with those receptions deep downfield if the ball is even somewhat accurate.
The Vikings led the Giants 14-3 late in the second quarter at the time this story was posted. Follow along for full updates here.