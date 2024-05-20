How Much Guaranteed Money Did Vikings Give Their UDFAs?
All undrafted rookies who sign with NFL teams get a standard three-year contract worth roughly $2.8 million. But the vast majority of them won't see all or even very much of that money, because most UDFAs get cut after their first training camp (and sometimes then latch on with the practice squad).
What's interesting to look at during this time of year is the amount of guaranteed money given to undrafted rookies. That can help provide a sense of which ones have a decent chance to make it onto the roster or at least the practice squad. Last year, the Vikings gave $340,000 guaranteed to Andre Carter II and $236,000 to Ivan Pace Jr. — and both made the 53-man roster. Pace, of course, went on to have one of the greatest seasons by an undrafted rookie in recent memory. Not getting much isn't a death sentence, though; NaJee Thompson got $0 guaranteed last year and wound up making the Vikings' roster after proving to be an excellent punt gunner.
This year, the Vikings signed another interesting crop of college free agents. The group is headlined by UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, who has a chance to be this year's version of Pace. Murphy is undersized and specifically has very short arms for an OLB, but he had the college tape and production of someone who could've easily been drafted in the fourth round or earlier. I had him making the 53-man roster in my first projection.
Let's take a look at how much guaranteed money each Vikings UDFA received this year, courtesy of Over the Cap.
Over $200K
* Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA: $245,000
* Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland: $235,000
$100K-$200K
* Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina: $130,000
* Taki Taimani, DT, Oregon: $100,000
$50K-$100K
* Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia: $85,000
* Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo: $55,000
* Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky: $50,000
Less than $50K
* Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas: $30,000
* Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall: $30,000
* Tyler Manoa, DT, Arizona: $30,000
* Devron Harper, WR, Mercer: $15,000
* Bo Richter, LB, Air Force: $15,000
* Matthew Cindric, OL, California: $10,000
* Spencer Rolland, OL, UNC: $5,000
* Ty James, WR, Mercer: $5,000
* K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami: $2,000
The main thing that stands out here, Murphy aside, is that Jones got quite a bit of guaranteed money. The 6'1" receiver out of Maryland had 790 yards and four touchdowns last year, and his RAS is solid. Out of the three UDFA WRs the Vikings signed, Jones should be viewed as the one with the best chance to stick around. Knox, Taimani, and Nester are all also worth keeping in mind heading into training camp. It's a bit surprising to see that McGlothern — who was viewed as one of the Vikings' more interesting UDFAs after a productive career in the SEC — only got $30K guaranteed. That has to dull the external hype around him a little bit.
