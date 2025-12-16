Vikings-Lions Christmas Day game to feature 'Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party'

There's going to be some fo-shizzle and nizzle in the North when Snoop Dogg headlines the halftime show of the Christmas Day Vikings-Lions game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on Netflix, will feature "Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party," as the legendary rapper performs in front of 65,000 fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium and for the millions who will undoubtedly be watching at home.

"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're servin' up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag.”

The script from the holiday halftime party promotional video begins with the narrator:

"'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the crib,

the stockings hung proper, the vibe feeling big.

As the snow kept on falling, the beat started calling,

from Minneapolis to L.A. where the champs come to play."

Snoop then enters the video: "We're about to light up this Christmas in a real way."

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party. 🎄

NFL Halftime Show on @netflix 12/25 ❄️ 🎤 pic.twitter.com/XrPwqY58Vh — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 16, 2025

If you don't have Netflix, you can still watch the game and halftime show on CBS affiliates that cover the Minnesota and Michigan markets.

Netflix will have pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. CT on December 25, with a doubleheader, starting with the Cowboys-Commanders game at 12 p.m. CT.

The announcer crew for the Vikings-Lions game will feature Noah Eagle on play-by-play, Drew Brees as the analyst, along with AJ Ross and Dianna Russini as the sideline reporters. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst.

The studio host will be Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl, and she'll be joined by Manti Te'o, Brandon Marshall, Red Zone host Scott Hanson, and Kyle Long. Hanson and Long will be providing remote coverage, while the others will be in Minneapolis for the game.

WWE superstar Seth Rollins, who is a known Bears fan, will be a special guest during the coverage.

