Good news for Vikings on Thursday injury report ahead of Titans game
The Vikings are on track to be fully healthy — at least on their active 53-man roster — for this Sunday's game against the Titans in Nashville. Three players, including quarterback Sam Darnold, were upgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to practicing in full on Thursday. And while three others remained limited, there's been no indication that any of them are in danger of missing this week's game.
Darnold (right hand) will be good to go on Sunday. He just got a little banged up in the win over the Jaguars game when trying to make a tackle after his third interception. Also upgraded were left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and rookie outside linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee). Murphy remains on injured reserve but is within his 21-day practice window, so it remains to be seen if he'll be activated this week. Even if he is, it's difficult to imagine him seeing defensive snaps soon in a deep OLB room.
The three players who remained limited on Thursday were RB Aaron Jones (ribs), TE Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (hip). All three will presumably be available for Sunday's game, but it's possible at least one will go in with a questionable designation on Friday. Jones took a helmet to the ribs in Jacksonville, but returned to the game and told reporters on Wednesday that he'll be fine for this week's game in Tennessee.
The Titans' main injured player of note is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad), who hasn't yet practiced. The former Chiefs standout has missed the last four games (but never went on IR) and doesn't appear likely to make his return this week.
Here's the full Thursday report: