How many of Jaguars' 8 key players on injury report will miss Vikings game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars the Minnesota Vikings will see on Sunday might be the football version of "The Walking Dead." It's unlikely that all eight key offensive players on Jacksonville's injury report will miss the game, but the report does include their starting quarterback, top three running backs, two of their best wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen.
- QB, Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)
- RB, Travis Etienne (hamstring)
- RB, Tank Bigsby (ankle)
- RB, D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring)
- WR, Gabe Davis (shoulder)
- WR, Brian Thomas Jr. (chest)
- LG, Ezra Cleveland (ankle)
- RG, Brandon Scherff (knee)
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is already on record saying Lawrence is unlikely to play, which would put Mac Jones in the driver's seat to start against Minnesota's aggressive defense.
Bigsby and Etienne played through their injuries last week against Philadelphia and because they were limited practice participants on Thursday there's a decent chance that they tough out the injuries again against the Vikings. Johnson is their third running back on the depth chart and he showed up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue.
Davis has logged consecutive limited practices after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury, so he's a bit of a mystery. Thomas, who leads rookie receivers in yards (595) and receiving touchdowns (five), was a game-time decision with a chest injury last week and wound up playing, but he caught just two passes for 23 yards. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday, which probably means he'll give it a go on Sunday.
Cleveland has not practiced this week and if he misses the game it'll force the Jaguars to go with Blake Hance, who entered the game for him against Philly and posted a dismal pass-blocking grade from PFF of 40.4 in 21 snaps.
Scherff has been limited in practice but he indicated Thursday that everyone on the team is dealing with soreness and they'll "just keep battling through," so it would be a surprise if he doesn't play.
All in all, the Jags seem likely to be without Lawrence and Cleveland while the other six guys we mentioned will probably be playing through some discomfort.