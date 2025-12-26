Jaguars vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Trust Jacksonville on Road?)
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off arguably the best win in Week 16, upsetting the Denver Broncos to pull within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with just two games to play.
Jacksonville clinched a playoff spot on Monday night when the Indianapolis Colts lost to the San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville has a chance to end Indy’s 2025 season with a win on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set the Jaguars as road favorites in this matchup, as they’ve won six games in a row to take the top spot in the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Colts are now just 8-7 after losing six of their last seven games.
Even though Philip Rivers has played admirably in place of the injured Daniel Jones, the Colts’ defense doomed them on Monday night in against San Francisco . Now, Indy needs to win out and get some help in order to make the playoffs this season.
Can it keep things alive at home in Week 17?
the SI Betting team has been predicting the final scores of NFL games
With just two weeks left in the regular season, we’re not stopping now! Here’s my prediction for this AFC South battle on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -6.5 (-108)
- Colts +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -285
- Colts: +230
Total
- 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Colts have lost back-to-back games since Daniel Jones went out for the season, and they have a tough test with a Jacksonville team that is 5-1 against the spread when favored this season.
This spread opened up at 6.5 earlier in the week, and Indy’s loss on Monday night did not change those odds. Even though Rivers has played well, the betting market clearly doesn’t believe in the Colts to win this game – even at home.
Jaguars vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
People are so quick to forget that the Colts are still a very good football team. Sure, they've regressed in recent weeks, and they aren't quite as effective offensively as they were with Daniel Jones at quarterback, but he wasn't the heart and soul of the team. Jonathan Taylor, elite schemes, a solid defense, and a team with no glaring weakness are why they got off to their hot start. There's no world in which they should be favored against Jacksonville, but 6.5-point home underdogs seems a bit too much.
Indianapolis is still a top-five team via DVOA, and they're in the top 12 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They have the ability to keep this one close against a Jaguars team that's in a huge "sell high" spot in Week 17, coming off an impressive win against the Broncos.
MacMillan believes in the Colts to cover the spread, but I’m worried about their defense after they allowed 48 points to the 49ers in Week 16.
The Jaguars just torched one of the best units in the NFL – Denver – for 34 points in Week 16, and they also hung 36 points on the Colts earlier this season in a 17-point win.
As good as Rivers has been in his two games, I don’t know if I can trust the Indy defense to give him enough help to cover in this game. I’ll take the opposite side on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
