Pat Jones II ruled out, Cam Akers questionable for playoff game against Rams
The Minnesota Vikings ruled out outside linebacker Pat Jones II for Monday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., due to a knee injury that's kept Jones out of practice this week.
Running back Cam Akers, who was not on the injury report this week, is now questionable for the game due to illness. Rookie defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle), who's in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve and was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday's practices, is also questionable for the wild-card game.
The Vikings should otherwise be at full strength against the Rams, with no other players appearing on their final injury report before Monday's game. The Rams are mostly at full strength, too. They hadn't updated their injury report for Saturday as of publication time, but only two players appeared on Friday's injury report: tight end Hunter Long (quad) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (shoulder). Long was a full participant Friday, while Havenstein was limited at practice.
The loss of Jones, who has 39 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble this season, is a blow but was expected after he missed practice all week, and Taimani hasn't played since Week 8. But the addition of Akers to the injury report and his questionable status is a significant development. In recent weeks, Akers has made more of an impact as the secondary running back to Aaron Jones, who was on the injury report earlier this week with a quad injury, including a big 58-yard run last week against the Detroit Lions. Akers has 297 rushing yards and a touchdown on 64 carries in 12 games with the Vikings this season. He also has 11 receptions for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Minnesota.
The Vikings and Rams kick off at 7 p.m. Monday night in Arizona.