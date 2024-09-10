'Real chance' 49ers' Christian McCaffrey can't play against Vikings
Standout San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is not playing in Monday night's game against the New York Jets due to a calf injury, and there's a "real chance" he won't play against the Vikings on Sunday, too, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter, McCaffrey pulled himself out of practice on Friday, and while it was expected that he would still be able to play in Monday night's opener, the 49ers ended up holding him out when he was still experiencing calf tightness when he came in for treatment earlier in the day.
Missing McCaffrey for potentially multiple games is a huge blow for the 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl last season. McCaffrey was among players leading that charge, rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores.
The Vikings were able to limit McCaffrey to 45 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries — though McCaffrey did catch three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown — when the two teams met last season in a game the Vikings won 22-17.
If McCaffrey can't go, it'll most likely be Jordan Mason starting at running back for the 49ers. Mason is expected to make his first career start Monday. He's never played more than 27 snaps in a game.