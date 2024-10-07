Report: Aaron Jones to undergo MRI after suffering hip injury
Although the early word is that Vikings running back Aaron Jones isn't dealing with a serious hip injury, he is going to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Aaron Jones is going to have an MRI today just to see what damage it did on that hip," Rapoport said. "This doesn't seem like a major injury on its face, though. Kevin O'Connell saying right after the game that he believed it would be short term, and the schedule does them some favors, too. They have a bye coming up, so there is a real chance — depending on the results of the MRI — that Aaron Jones could be back after the bye."
"He'll be evaluated," O'Connell said after the 23-17 win over the Jets in London. "I'll keep you guys posted from the standpoint of what that looks like, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that that hopefully will be short-term."
Jones had seven carries for 29 yards and also hauled in an athletic reception for a 24-yard gain. Without him, the Vikings leaned on Ty Chandler, who had just 30 yards and 14 carries and lost a fumble.
The undefeated Vikings return to Minneapolis from London on Monday and get this week off to rest and recover before welcoming the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions to U.S. Bank Stadium for a huge game on Oct. 20.
Not only will Jones's status for the battle against Detroit be a main point of interest, but so will the status of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has returned to practice and will make his season debut either against the Lions or the following game on Thursday night, Oct. 24, against the Los Angeles Rams.