For Vikings, the Book is Now Closed on Kwesi's Infamous 2022 Draft

Former Vikings running back Ty Chandler signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

A change of scenery in free agency always seemed likely for Chandler, especially when the Vikings reworked Aaron Jones' contract to keep him around this offseason. So on the surface, his departure isn't particularly notable news. After having a sizable role in the second half of the 2023 season, Chandler appeared in only three games in 2025.

What stands out most about Chandler joining a new team is that it closes the book, at least in Minnesota, on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's infamous 2022 NFL draft class. With Jalen Nailor and Chandler landing elsewhere in free agency this year, it's official that none of the ten players the Vikings drafted four years ago will remain with the franchise beyond their rookie contract.

Most of the class didn't even make it close to a second contract with Minnesota. Nailor and Chandler were the only two players who made it the full four years. That list grows to three if you include undrafted punter Ryan Wright, who also signed with the Saints this month.

Round 1, S Lewis Cine: Cut in 2024, currently out of NFL

Cut in 2024, currently out of NFL Round 2, CB Andrew Booth Jr: Traded in 2024, currently out of NFL

Traded in 2024, currently out of NFL Round 2, G Ed Ingram: Traded in 2025, plays for Texans

Traded in 2025, plays for Texans Round 3, LB Brian Asamoah: Cut in 2025, current free agent

Cut in 2025, current free agent Round 4, CB Akayleb Evans: Cut in 2024, plays for Panthers

Cut in 2024, plays for Panthers Round 5, DL Esezi Otomewo: Cut in 2023, plays for Steelers

Cut in 2023, plays for Steelers Round 5, RB Ty Chandler: Contract expired in 2026, signed with Saints

Contract expired in 2026, signed with Saints Round 6, OL Vederian Lowe: Traded in 2023, recently signed with 49ers

Traded in 2023, recently signed with 49ers Round 6, WR Jalen Nailor: Contract expired in 2026, signed with Raiders

Contract expired in 2026, signed with Raiders Round 7, TE Nick Muse: Poached off practice squad in 2025, current free agent

None of the 10 draft picks in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft in 2022 has received a second contract with the team. Both Jalen Nailor (#Raiders) and Ty Chandler (#Saints) were the last men standing before their departure. pic.twitter.com/p44yBlqZ6V — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) March 17, 2026

This class, even though it happened just months after Adofo-Mensah got the job, stands out as one of the main reasons why he was fired as the Vikings' GM earlier this offseason. The decision to pass on Kyle Hamilton in the first round, trade down from 12 to 32, and draft Cine is an all-time whiff. Cine and Booth, the Vikings' next pick, were most recently released from UFL rosters.

Ironically, this class wasn't totally devoid of talent. It just never amounted to much with the Vikings, Nailor aside. After three rough seasons in Minnesota, Ingram had a career year in Houston in 2025 and recently got a new three-year, $37.5 million contract. Nailor got $35 million over three years from the Raiders in free agency. Even Lowe, who was previously with the Patriots, just got a two-year deal worth over $9 million from the 49ers. Evans, Otomewo, and Chandler are still in the NFL as well.

To be clear, the rate of players who make it past four years with the team that drafts them isn't particularly high. The Vikings only have one of six players left from their 2023 draft (Jordan Addison), one of 11 from 2021 (Christian Darrisaw), and three of 15 from 2020 (Justin Jefferson, Blake Brandel, Josh Metellus). But to have zero of ten players from a class reach a second contract — some for different reasons than others — is unusual and far from ideal.

Here's to hoping the 2026 draft is a more productive one for the Vikings.