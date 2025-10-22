Rest or reason for concern? Vikings' Brian O’Neill misses practice for second straight day
After suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Steelers, Brian O'Neill returned to the field on Sunday against the Eagles. It doesn't seem like he's back to 100%, as he did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday.
O'Neill and fullback C.J. Ham were the only two players listed as DNP on Tuesday's injury report. J.J. McCarthy, Xavier Scott and Andrew Van Ginkel were listed as limited participants. Carson Wentz, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Donavan Jackson were listed as full participants. Aaron Jones Sr. returned to the injury report as a limited participant after the team opened his practice window on Tuesday.
O'Neil being listed as a DNP for the second straight day is interesting because he played all 69 offensive snaps for the Vikings on Sunday against the Eagles. After suffering a sprained MCL in Week 4, it was his first time back on the field. Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have not made any comments on O'Neil's status, but it's worth keeping an eye on.
With only three full days of practice between Sunday's game and Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers, the Vikings could be taking a cautious approach. O'Neill had an impressive 72.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade against Philadelphia's stout defensive line, so they could just be looking at every opportunity for added rest.
Wednesday's injury report will likely tell us a lot about O'Neill's status ahead of Thursday night's game. If he's not able to go, Minnesota will likely deploy either Walter Rouse or Justin Skule at the right tackle position against the Chargers.
The Vikings have dealt with offensive line injuries all season, and this week is no different. Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), and Will Fries (RG) are all in line to start, and Ryan Kelly remains on injured reserve after multiple concussions.