Vikings are reportedly 'optimistic' about Jalen Nailor playing Week 1
This time last week, there were serious questions about the Vikings' wide receiver room for their Week 1 game against the Bears. J.J. McCarthy should still have plenty of weapons to work with, after acquiring Adam Thielen via trade, along with the "optimistic" return of Jalen Nailor.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted to X on Sunday that, "The Vikings are optimistic about wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hand) playing Week 1 vs. Chicago barring a setback, per sources. Minnesota envisions a key role for Nailor, especially with Jordan Addison out via suspension."
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Nailor has been banged up since early August with a hand injury. The former sixth-round pick has a huge opportunity early this season to have a big role in Minnesota's offense with Addison suspended for the first three weeks of the season.
After Minnesota acquired Thielen last week, Nailor now has competition for the WR2 role early this season. McCarthy will take all of the weapons he can get in his first NFL start on Monday Night Football against the Bears. It sounds like he could have a solid WR trio of Justin Jefferson, Thielen and Nailor.
Nailor has had more than three receptions in an NFL game only three times in his career. Fowler reported that Minnesota "envisions a key role," so it will be interesting to see what that looks like in Week 1 against Chicago.