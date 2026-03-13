Vikings Winners and Losers Through One Week of NFL Free Agency

Every move a team makes in the offseason has ripple effects on the upcoming season outlook for other players on the roster. Departures create opportunities. Additions strengthen competition or push others into lesser roles.

Within that lens, five days into NFL free agency, we thought it would be interesting to declare some winners and losers from the Vikings' (somewhat limited) activity thus far.

Winner: Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' other weapons

The Vikings' marquee move of the offseason happened on Thursday with the addition of quarterback Kyler Murray on a one-year contract. Outside of Murray himself, there might be no one happier about the addition than Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings' superstar receiver is coming off the worst statistical year of his career by a mile. He still trickled to a sixth straight 1,000-yard season, but he averaged just 61.6 yards per game after averaging a record 96.5 across his first five seasons. Jefferson could never quite get on the same page as J.J. McCarthy during a tough year for the young quarterback. Jefferson deserves his share of the blame, as he failed to help out his QB by playing to the elite standard he's set, but he was also impacted quite a bit by McCarthy's struggles with decision-making and accuracy.

Justin Jefferson | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler, is a clear upgrade at the sport's most important position. Even thought he's undersized, he has the arm talent to make just about every throw from the pocket. He can also extend plays with his rare athleticism, allowing time for his receivers to get open downfield. Back in 2020, Murray's second season, DeAndre Hopkins had 1,400 yards on 115 catches as the Cardinals' WR1. And with all due respect to Hopkins, he isn't Jefferson. As long as Murray stays healthy, the face of the Vikings' franchise figures to get back to his dominant ways in 2026.

It's not just Jefferson who must be excited about this. Jordan Addison should also see a bump in production, especially as a deep target. T.J. Hockenson could be in line for a bounce-back year with Murray, who was productive with tight ends Trey McBride and Zach Ertz in Arizona. Murray's dual threat ability should make life easier for Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in the backfield. Improved quarterback play helps everyone in the offense eat.

Loser: J.J. McCarthy

Coming off a rough, injury-marred debut season, McCarthy knew the Vikings were going to add a veteran quarterback. But this specific outcome throws his future into real question. Whereas some of the available QBs — say, Kirk Cousins or Geno Smith or Joe Flacco — would've come in and served as true competition for the former Michigan star, it's very difficult to imagine him beating out Murray. Even if the Vikings aren't going to name a starting QB anytime soon, Kyler is pretty clearly their guy for the 2026 campaign.

J.J. McCarthy | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maybe taking a step back and serving as a backup for a year will be good for McCarthy, who needs plenty of continued development with his mechanics and accuracy. But if Murray plays well this year, the Vikings will probably do everything they can to sign him to a long-term deal and avoid a potential repeat of the Sam Darnold situation. Even with only ten starts under his belt, it may now take an injury for McCarthy to get another real chance in Minnesota. It's also possible he winds up traded at some point. Life can change fast in the NFL.

Winner: Young defensive tackles

Just a year after signing them to big free agent contracts, the Vikings moved on from both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave this week. Both have quickly found new homes (with the Bengals and Packers, respectively) despite having down years in 2025. What their departures mean for the Vikings is that Jalen Redmond, who was Minnesota's best defensive tackle last season, is now the clear-cut top player on the depth chart in that room. It also means — at least for now — that big opportunities could exist for a few younger players.

Levi Drake Rodriguez, a seventh-round pick two years ago, could be in line for a significant role. The same can be said for last year's fifth-round pick, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Taki Taimani, Elijah Williams, and former CFL standout Jaylon Hutchings are other players with a chance to earn a rotational role. Odds are the Vikings will add at least one more DT this offseason, whether in free agency or the draft. But they don't have a ton of cap space and they only have so many picks, so they're inevitably going to rely on some of the names above taking steps forward in 2026.

Loser: Ivan Pace Jr.

Since a highly-promising start to his career as an undrafted free agent, Pace has fallen out of favor a bit with the Vikings' coaching staff. He played around 700 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2023 and has barely surpassed that total in the last two seasons combined. His PFF grade and total tackles have also dropped in each of the last two years. And while the Vikings did tender Pace a contract to keep him around as a restricted free agent, the fact that they gave Eric Wilson a new multi-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed means Pace will remain a backup and special teamer, barring injury.

Winner: Tai Felton

There's still a lot of offseason left. The Vikings are almost certainly going to add a wide receiver or two, given the importance of having depth at that position. But at this current moment, with Jalen Nailor getting a sizable three-year contract from the Raiders, Minnesota's projected WR3 is Tai Felton, who they drafted with the final pick in the third round last year.

Felton played 46 offensive snaps as a rookie and recorded three catches, all of them coming in garbage time. But the Vikings were clearly high on him after his huge senior season at Maryland. He's been developing behind the scenes with wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. And the opportunity might be there for him to take a big step forward in 2026.

Tai Felton | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a different coaching staff, but former Vikings WR3 K.J. Osborn went from not playing a snap as a rookie in 2020 to posting a 50-655-7 receiving line in year two. Depending on what else the Vikings do at receiver, Felton might just have a chance to emerge as a key contributor this fall.

Winner: Blake Brandel

On a similar note, due to Ryan Kelly's retirement from football, the Vikings' starting center would likely be Blake Brandel if the season began this month. It doesn't, of course. But it bodes well for Brandel's chances that Minnesota hasn't gone out and added a starting-caliber center in free agency — and that just about all of those players have already found new homes.

At the moment, it seems like the Vikings may end up waiting until the draft to add a center. Even if they take one in the third round, that player won't come in as a surefire immediate starter. Brandel (or maybe Michael Jurgens) would presumably have a chance to win a training camp competition and potentially give the rookie some time to develop before taking the reins.

Loser: Fans hoping for fireworks

The Vikings provided a bolt of excitement on Thursday with the addition of Murray, who may turn them back into contenders this year if he stays healthy and thrives under Kevin O'Connell. Outside of that, though, it's been a very quiet week. Former Steelers cornerback James Pierre is the team's only other outside addition thus far. No team in the NFL has given out less guaranteed money than Minnesota this week.

And yet, that's not exactly a surprise or a reason to panic. The big-spending approach worked for the Vikings in 2024 but didn't pay off last season. This time around, the team is taking a much more patient, reserved approach to free agency. That may prove to be the right decision. But for fans who were looking forward to this week, the lack of action might be a bit of a disappointment.