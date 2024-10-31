Inside The Vikings

Vikings-Colts Thursday injury report: Blake Cashman DNP again

Cashman appears to be in significant danger of missing a third consecutive game.

Will Ragatz

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) did not practice again on Thursday, putting him in real danger of missing a third consecutive game on Sunday night.

Back in the Week 5 London win, Cashman picked up a turf toe injury, which is a painful sprain of the main ligament in the big toe. Even after the bye week, he had to miss the Vikings' losses against the Lions and the Rams — two games in which they really felt his absence. Now he'll likely need to get in at least a limited practice on Friday to have a chance at avoiding a third straight missed game.

On Wednesday, Kevin O'Connell said he's "still really hopeful" that the Vikings will have Cashman against the Colts this week, but that's looking dicey. The best-case scenario at this point is probably that he does some work on Friday, gets a questionable designation, and is a game-time decision. If Cashman doesn't play, Ivan Pace Jr. will remain in an every-down role for the Vikings, who will need to figure out how to play better football without their best coverage linebacker.

The only other DNP for the Vikings on Thursday was rookie DT Taki Taimani (ankle), who averages ten defensive snaps per game. Fellow rookie Levi Drake Rodriguez could theoretically make his NFL debut on Sunday if Taimani is out. Everyone else was a full participant for the Vikings, including TE T.J. Hockenson and G Dalton Risner.

For the Colts, starting LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) hasn't yet practiced this week, which is one to watch. DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) popped up on the injury report as limited.

Will Ragatz
