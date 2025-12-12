Despite success, Brian Flores seems likely to stick around as Vikings' DC

This past offseason, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Bears, Jets, and Jaguars. He didn't end up landing any of those jobs, but his success in Minnesota made him a prominent candidate around the league.

With less than a month remaining in the 2025 NFL regular season, there doesn't appear to be the same level of buzz around Flores as a head coach candidate this time around. He certainly might still receive some interviews — and perhaps even land a job as a head coach for the first time since the Dolphins fired him after the 2021 season. But his name is notably absent on a couple recent short lists from national insiders.

ESPN's Dan Graziano ranked his top nine candidates for the upcoming cycle, based on things he's heard from agents and executives around the league. Here's his list, which includes four names with previous experience as a head coach:

Vance Joseph, Broncos DC

Chris Shula, Rams DC

Jeff Hafley, Packers DC

Matt Nagy, Chiefs OC

Joe Brady, Bills OC

Robert Saleh, 49ers DC

Jesse Minter, Chargers DC

Klint Kubiak, Seahawks OC

Arthur Smith, Steelers OC

The Athletic's Dianna Russini put together a similar type of list last weekend. Hers included Nagy, Saleh, Joseph, Kubiak, Shula, Hafley, and Brady, as well as Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, and Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile. Neither Graziano or Russini made even a cursory mention of Flores, despite both of their lists having more defensive coaches than offensive ones.

Flores did make the list from SI's Conor Orr, but his is meant to be exhaustive and includes 43 names (Vikings OC Wes Phillips among them).

Even in a down season for the Vikings, their defense has continued to play well. Through 13 games, they're eighth in opponent EPA per play, ninth in defensive DVOA, eighth in yards allowed per game, 12th in points allowed per game, and tied for 11th in sacks. Their takeaways are down from last season, but all of the Vikings' defensive numbers have almost certainly been impacted to some degree by the lack of complementary help they've received from their offense.

Since Flores' arrival in Minnesota in 2023, the Vikings' defense ranks third in opponent EPA per play. His scheme remains unique in its complexity, aggressiveness, and adaptability.

Nonetheless, the questions about Flores as a head coach candidate from the past couple offseasons haven't gone anywhere. His lawsuit against the NFL remains ongoing. And even years later, teams may have lingering concerns about Flores' handling of Tua Tagovailoa in the last couple years of his Miami tenure.

Notably, Flores' contract as the Vikings' defensive coordinator is up after this season. But if he isn't going to land a head coaching gig, Minnesota would undoubtedly love to have him back in 2026 and beyond. Kevin O'Connell and Flores have proven to be quite the duo, and if the Vikings can get better quarterback play next year, they could be right back in the playoff mix in the NFC.

