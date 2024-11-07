Vikings-Jaguars Thursday injury report: Pace returns, Cashman limited
The Vikings' defense could be at full strength for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Top linebacker Blake Cashman, who has missed the last three games due to turf toe, remained limited at practice on Thursday but is reportedly trending towards playing in Jacksonville. Ivan Pace Jr., who has filled in for Cashman in an every-down role over the last few weeks, missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury but was back out there in a limited capacity today. It would be big for the Vikings if they have both of their linebackers available on Sunday.
Rookie OLB Gabe Murphy (knee) didn't practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. His window to return from IR has been opened, but his NFL debut probably isn't coming this week. Andrew Van Ginkel and Garrett Bradbury returned to practice after getting rest days to begin the week.
The Jaguars' injury report is a lengthy one. Starting left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) got another DNP and appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against his former team. A whopping ten players were listed as limited for Jacksonville on Thursday, which means their final injury report on Friday will be one to keep an eye on. There could be plenty of "questionable" designations.
One of those players who was limited is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but it's already been reported that he isn't expected to play this weekend due to a left shoulder injury. That means Mac Jones is in line to make his first Jaguars start.
