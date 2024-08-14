Vikings' Jordan Addison has ankle injury that isn't believed to be serious
It sounds like Jordan Addison avoided a serious injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Browns in the Cleveland area.
After practice, Kevin O'Connell said Addison has an ankle injury and is unlikely to practice tomorrow, but he doesn't believe it's a serious issue, according to Matthew Coller. "I think he's going to be OK," O'Connell said.
That's a welcome bit of news for Vikings fans, who understandably had a feeling of "you've gotta be kidding me" when reports emerged from practice that Addison had been carted off with a serious-looking leg injury. On the same day that rookie QB J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the season after meniscus surgery, had the Vikings really just lost their stud No. 2 receiver too?
Based on tweets from those on the scene, things didn't look good. Addison apparently leapt for a contested pass and was holding his leg on the sideline, then hobbled with trainers to a cart. The fact that teammates came over to give high-fives and pats on the helmet added to the idea his injury might've been bad.
Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case. You never know, but it's certainly encouraging that O'Connell thinks Addison is going to be OK. He presumably chatted with the Vikings' medical staff after practice and learned more about their evaluations of Addison's situation.
In any event, the Vikings will probably hold Addison, Justin Jefferson, Sam Darnold, and most of their other key pieces out for the rest of the preseason. They need to be as healthy as possible when the take on the Giants in the regular season opener on September 8.