Vikings' Jordan Addison leaves practice with potentially serious leg injury
The hits just keep on coming for the Minnesota Vikings this summer. As if Wednesday's news that J.J. McCarthy is out for the season wasn't bad enough, now Jordan Addison might be seriously hurt too.
Addison, the Vikings' standout second-year wide receiver, left today's joint practice session in Cleveland on a cart, according to reporters on the scene. He went down on the sideline holding his leg after leaping for a contested pass. Addison then hobbled off the field with the assistance of trainers and was taken the rest of the way on a cart for further evaluation.
It's too early to know the severity of his injury, but it really doesn't sound good.
Addison, the No. 23 overall pick out of USC last year, caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in a strong rookie season. He's the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson. If he has to miss any time in the regular season, Jalen Nailor would slide into the WR2 role and players like Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson would take on bigger roles.
Addison is facing a potential NFL suspension at some point after a July DUI arrest, but from an on-the-field perspective, he's had a very strong training camp.