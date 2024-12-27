Vikings, Packers final injury report: Ivan Pace Jr. questionable
The border battle between the Vikings and Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis will carry significant weight for both teams, and Minnesota will enter the game with a realy encouraging final injury report.
Inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who has missed the last four weeks with a hamstring strain, was a full practice participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, though he will enter Sunday with a questionable status.
The Vikings opened his 21-day practice window earlier this week so there's no need to rush him back from injured reserve, but in order to play Sunday he'll need to be activated from IR.
The only player the Vikings have ruled out is cornerback Fabian Moreau, who has not practiced this week due to a hip injury suffered in Minnesota's win at Seattle last Sunday.
Safety Harrison Smith (foot) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion) were full-go in practice Thursday and Friday and both do not carry an injury designation, meaning they are going to play.
Green Bay will release its final injury report at 3 p.m. CT. On Thursday, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), safety Javon Bullard (ankle), offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Andre Dillard (concussion), alon with tight ends Tucker Kraft (hip) and Luke Musgrave (ankle) were limited in practice.
Three others — wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) and safety Evan Williams (quadricep) were held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.