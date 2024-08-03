Vikings starting DT Jerry Tillery leaves practice with apparent injury
Vikings starting defensive tackle Jerry Tillery left Saturday's practice with an apparent lower-body injury.
Tillery went down after a rep early in practice and was on his back for a couple minutes, being looked at by trainers. Both Kevin O'Connell and Harrison Phillips also stopped by to check on him. Eventually, Tillery was helped up and left the field on a golf cart to be evaluated by medical personnel inside TCO Performance Center.
It would be a tough break for the Vikings' defensive line if Tillery's injury is anything serious. He's been working with the first-team defense alongside Phillips and Jonathan Bullard all camp long. In his absence, veteran Jonah Williams and rookie Levi Drake Rodriguez saw some time with the starters on Saturday.
Tillery signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Vikings this offseason. The 2019 first-round pick began his career with the Chargers, starting 15 games and recording 4.5 sacks in 2021. In November 2022, he was waived by Los Angeles and claimed by the Raiders. Playing for Las Vegas last season, Tillery earned by far the best PFF grade (67.7) of his career. He projects as the Vikings' top pass rush option from the DT position this season.
The Vikings have dealt with several leg injuries to defensive players already during training camp. Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL, Shaq Griffin has missed a week and a half with a hamstring injury, and Lewis Cine has now missed close to a week as well.
This is a developing story.