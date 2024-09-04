Vikings Wednesday injury report: Addison in 'good spot,' Nailor 'progressing'
Vikings wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor were both limited participants in Wednesday's practice with ankle injuries. Minnesota hopes to have both available for Sunday's game against the Giants, but it'll depend on how they progress over the next few days.
Addison, the Vikings' No. 2 receiver, suffered an ankle injury exactly three weeks ago in a joint practice in Cleveland, but Kevin O'Connell believes he's on track to play in this weekend's regular season opener.
"He's doing better," O'Connell said on Wednesday. "He was limited on Monday and moved around quite well. He'll do a little more today, and then we'd like to progress him hopefully to full (participation) by the end of the week. I think Jordan's in a good spot and I feel pretty good about him making the game."
Nailor, the Vikings' No. 3 receiver and one of the stars of training camp this year, is dealing with an ankle injury that he picked up in practice recently. Of the two, it sounds like he might be more likely to wind up missing this game.
"He's a couple days behind Jordan, but I think he's progressing really well," O'Connell said. "Hope to give you guys an update on that a little later in the week. I feel really good about where Jalen's at, off the training camp he had, a lot of work with that first group. (Him) being able to be out there with that group would be big for us."
It would be a bummer for Nailor if he has to miss this game, given that injuries have been a big part of his story over his first two NFL seasons (and even going back to his college career at Michigan State). If he can't play, the Vikings would turn to some combination of Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, and Trent Sherfield to fill in. That trio would obviously become very relevant if both Addison and Nailor have to sit.
Nobody else on the 53-man roster is listed on the Vikings' first injury report of the year. For the Giants, four players — S Dane Belton, QB Drew Lock, LB Micah McFadden, and WR Gunner Olszewski — were limited participants on Wednesday. Belton and McFadden are listed as starters on their depth chart, while Lock and Olszewski are backups.