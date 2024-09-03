Vikings' Jordan Addison expected to play vs. Giants — will he be limited?
It's been three weeks since Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison suffered an injury to his left ankle in a joint practice in Cleveland on August 14. He was seen moving around fairly well before Monday's practice at TCO Performance Center, which suggests he's on track to play in this Sunday's season opener against the Giants.
KSTP insider Darren Wolfson anticipates that Addison will play, but isn't totally sure if he'll be at full speed.
"I was always led to believe (this injury) would be two to three weeks," Wolfson said on SKOR North. "This would be week three. The question to me has always been ... how effective can he be? But I fully expect him to play on Sunday."
Addison is coming off of a rookie season in which he caught 70 passes for 911 yards and ten touchdowns. He's the Vikings' No. 2 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and should be a big part of their offensive game plan without tight end T.J. Hockenson — that is, as long as he's not going to be used as a decoy against New York.
Presumably, the Vikings will only clear Addison to play if they believe he's healthy enough to be his usual self in the game, but they could theoretically limit his workload a bit in an effort to avoid re-injury.
Also of note is that Vikings No. 3 receiver Jalen Nailor was working off to the side during Monday's practice. There's been no indication that he won't be available on Sunday, but it's something to monitor. The first injury report of the week (and season) will come out on Wednesday.
