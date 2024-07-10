Insider ranks NFL skill position combos: Vikings 'would be No. 1' if healthy
The Vikings boast an elite set of skills players for whoever will quarterback the team this fall. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked every team’s combination of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs and he, ranked the Vikings skill guys as the fifth-best group in the league.
“If the Vikings could get 17 games out of their top four playmakers, they would be No. 1 in these rankings,” said Barnwell. “Starting with something close to a half-season from Hockenson limits their ceiling.”
Hockenson will miss the first several weeks of the 2024 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in the final game of last season. The 27-year-old tight end has been instrumental in providing another dynamic receiving option for the Vikings, catching 213 passes for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns since arriving in Minnesota.
Without Hockenson, the Vikings are relying on all-world receiver Justin Jefferson and second-year receiver Jordan Addison to carry the load in the passing game to begin the season. After K.J. Osborn’s offseason departure, the Vikings are still looking for a third receiver with several young players expected to battle for the spot in training camp. At tight end, the Vikings have a mix of Josh Oliver, Robert Tonyan and Johnny Mundt vying to take over as TE1 in Hockenson’s absence.
That is certainly a big dropoff from what they had last. However, Jefferson’s presence is such a game changer it doesn’t seem to matter. Not even the Vikings string of backup quarterbacks, as well as a hamstring injury, last season could stop Jefferson from surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season.
“[Jefferson] projects as the best wide receiver in football in 2024 independent of his quarterback play,” said Barnwell.
Addison, 22, was electric during his rookie season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and ten touchdowns. If he takes a step up in his sophomore season, the Vikings will easily lay claim to the best receiver duo in the league.
On top of an already elite passing game (top 10 in yards each of the past two seasons), the Vikings have now upgraded their beleaguered run game as well. The Vikings moved on from Alexander Mattison this offseason and brought in former Packers running back Aaron Jones.
Jones has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of the past five seasons and is consistently one of the most underrated backs in the league. On top of his stellar ability to run the ball, Jones will provide the Vikings something they have sorely lacked the past two seasons, a back who is a viable receiving threat out of the backfield.
Jones has caught 272 passes for 2,076 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past seven seasons. All of the Vikings running backs combined over the past seven seasons caught 417 passes for 3,479 yards and 16 touchdowns. In an era where having a pass catching threat out of the backfield has become increasingly important, the Vikings have struggled to find that. Now, with Jones, they have that threat which should make the Vikings an even tougher team to stop in 2024.