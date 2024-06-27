Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman dubbed as a top-10 linebacker unit
The new-look Vikings linebacker unit is already considered one of the best groups at their position in the league. Ivan Pace Jr. will pair with former Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman as part of a linebacker duo that Pro Football Focus labels the 10th-best linebacker unit in the entire league.
Pace was a revelation last season after being signed as an undrafted free agent. His size (5-foot-10) saw him slip past the draft, but the Vikings handed out one of the biggest UDFA contracts last season to secure the former Miami-Ohio and Cincinnati standout.
In his rookie year, Pace appeared in all 17 games — starting 11 — and registered 102 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. When Jordan Hicks went down for several weeks due to injury, Pace stepped up and manned the green dot, meaning he relayed plays to the rest of the defense. Now with Hicks departed for the Browns in the offseason, Pace is expected to pick up green-dot duties full time in 2024.
Pace's 77.1 defensive grade was the best among all rookie linebackers in 2023, according to PFF.
Replacing Hicks is former Texans linebacker Cashman. The 28-year-old joins the Vikings after a breakout 2023 season in Houston in which he registered 106 total tackles — nine for loss — along with two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Cashman finished 2023 with an 82.1 defensive grade, which was eighth best among all linebackers.