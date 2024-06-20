J.J. McCarthy's high school coach recounts his coachability, preparedness
Whenever J.J. McCarthy is ready to take over the reigns as the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, there is one he won’t be: unprepared.
The 21-year-old has spent the spring practicing with the second team while Sam Darnold has taken the majority of the first-team snaps. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has repeatedly stated McCarthy will need to prove he’s ready to take the field before the team is comfortable throwing him out there.
When that day comes, it will be because McCarthy put in the work. The amount of work needed isn’t something unfamiliar to McCarthy, as his high school football coach, Tim Racki, can attest.
Racki, the coach of the Nazareth Academy, joined The Athletic’s Alec Lewis Wednesday on KFXN-FM 100.3 to discuss his former quarterback and what the Vikings are getting in the 10th overall pick.
“It was a blessing for me," Racki said while discussing what it was like to coach McCarthy. "When he came in, he was mature beyond his years. Even as a seventh grader, the kid was focused and beyond his years. Humble, selfless, respectful. The kid had the spotlight on him even when he was in seventh grade, he got an offer from Iowa State before he even put on a Nazareth helmet in high school.
“There were very high expectations on him coming into high school that he handled flawlessly. But it was a dream coaching him. Coachable kid. Down to earth. Teammates loved him. His leadership, how he handled the receivers, the huddle, the whole nine yards. Everything you’re getting to see in Minnesota now, I was blessed to see him growing up through his high school years, college years and here we are now.”
McCarthy was a two-year starter for Nazareth before transferring to the IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season. Despite seeing the clear talent at a young age, Racki didn’t hand him the keys during his freshman season, citing the need to “protect” McCarthy physically and mentally.
Once he did finally take over as the full-time starter during his sophomore season, McCarthy led Nazareth to a state title and was named the Illinois Player of the Year in 2018. The impact McCarthy had on the squad was immediate, Racki recounted.
“His sophomore year we had a great team. And of course, everybody was anticipating and drooling waiting to see JJ, the stands were packed, overflowed. You’d think it was a semifinal or state title game, it was so packed for a Week 1 game,” Racki said. “On the first pass play he took off, rolled to his right, planted his foot and just threw a laser. A 40-yard dart across his body, across the field, through two defenders, right in our receiver's hands. The headset with all the coaches, it was just silent. I think the crowd was like, ‘What?’ Because you just don’t see throws like that from a high school kid everyday. After the silence I think I mumbled, ‘I think he’s ready boys.’ From there he just took off.”
Despite losing just once in two seasons at Michigan and leading the Wolverines to a national title during the 2023 season, NFL scouts had concerns about McCarthy. A lack of passing attempts in college led many to doubt whether McCarthy’s game would translate to the NFL level.
From a coaching perspective, Racki says he understands the critique, but it’s one he says should not concern Vikings fans.
“What you don’t see is how much time, but I guess you’re going to see it now because I know he’s going to be living in the Vikings’ facility studying,” Racki said. “He did that as a freshman all through high school and at Michigan. He adapts to the offense. He is all about, ‘What am I required to do in order for the team to succeed?’ It’s not about, ‘I need to throw for 400 yards.’”