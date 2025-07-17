Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads no contest in DUI case, accepts 'wet reckless' deal
Jordan Addison's DUI case in Los Angeles has concluded with a plea bargain.
The conclusion of the case came Thursday in Los Angeles County Metropolitan Court, where court records say he pleaded nolo contendere, meaning he doesn't accept or deny responsibility for the DUI charge but he waives the right to a trial and accepts the penalty.
Court records show that the judge dismissed two counts of driving under the influence via California Penal Code 1385. Addison has been assessed a fine and 12 months probation under the following conditions.
- Do not drive any vehicle with any measurable amount effective
- Do not drive a motor vehicle without a valid effective
- Obey all laws and orders of the Court
Court records disclose that Addison's charges were reduced to a "wet reckless," a misdemeanor in California that carries a fine between $145 and $1,000. Addison was fined $390.
"While Mr. Addison's case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney's 'wet reckless' offer. Now he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career," Jacqueline Sparagna, the attorney representing Addison, told Vikings On SI.
It's unclear if the NFL will suspend Addison. According to the NFL's substance abuse policy, a three-game suspension without pay is standard for players who break the law and alcohol is involved.
"Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team," Younger & Associates posted on social media.
Addison was arrested by California Highway Patrol after he was found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of traffic near LAX at 11:36 p.m. PT on July 12, 2024. He was released from custody two hours after being booked into jail.
Addison pleaded not guilty on Dec. 3, 2024 to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater. His exact blood-alcohol concentration has not been disclosed.
Addison's next scheduled appearance in court will be a progress hearing on Oct. 29, 2025.