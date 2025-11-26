J.J. McCarthy 'not expected to play' Sunday against Seahawks

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not expected to clear concussion protocol quickly enough to play in this week's game against the Seahawks, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning.

"Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, who entered concussion protocol earlier this week, is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, I’m told," she wrote on X.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, who entered concussion protocol earlier this week, is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, I’m told.https://t.co/dX978SFjLR pic.twitter.com/iR3QNqXnnz — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 26, 2025

After last week's dissapointing performance against the Packers, the Vikings placed McCarthy in concussion protocol on Sunday night. He finished the entire game 12 of 19 for 87 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, and he began feeling symptoms on the trip home according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Undrafted free agent (UDFA) rookie from the University of Minnesota, Max Brosmer is now in line to make his first career NFL start at QB for the Vikings against Seattle.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis